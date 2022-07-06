How to make the perfect pizza

Making the perfect pizza may seem like an insurmountable challenge; however, all it requires is quality ingredients, correct technique and patience. Here's a fool-proof recipe that will have you making pro-style pizzas at home in no time.

Note: Remember that the hotter the oven is, the better the pizza.

GREEN PESTO AND GOAT CHEESE PIZZA

Makes 1x12"/16" pizza

Prepare your pizza dough ahead of time.

For the dough

Ingredients

364ml cold water

18g salt

20g fresh yeast (or 9.2g active dried yeast, or 7g instant dried yeast) *amend yeast quantities depending on proofing time.

607g "00" flour, plus extra for dusting

Method

Place two-thirds of the water in a large bowl. In a saucepan or microwave, bring the other third to boil, then add it to the cold water in the bowl. This creates the correct temperature for activating the yeast. Whisk the salt and yeast into the warm water.

If mixing by hand:

Place the flour in a large bowl and pour the yeast mixture into it. Stir with a wooden spoon until a dough starts to form. Continue mixing by hand until the pizza dough comes together in a ball. Turn it onto a lightly floured surface and knead with both hands for about 10 minutes until it is firm and stretchy. Return the dough to the bowl. Cover with cling film and leave to rise in a warm place for about 2 hours or until doubled in size.

If using a mixer:

Fit the mixer with the dough hook and place the flour in the mixer bowl. Turn the machine to low speed and gradually add the yeast mixture to the flour. Once combined, leave the dough to keep mixing at the same speed for 5-10 minutes or until the dough is firm and stretchy. Cover the dough with cling film and leave it to rise in a warm place for about 2 hours or until doubled in size.

When the dough has roughly doubled in size, divide it into 3 or 4 equal pieces, depending on what size you want your pizzas to be (either 12 inches or 16 inches wide). Place each piece of dough in a separate bowl or tray, cover with cling film and leave to rise for another 30-60 minutes, or until doubled in size.

Kneading and stretching the dough

Our top tip is always to start with a perfectly rounded ball of pizza dough, which helps keep the shape of the pizza base circular during the stretching process.

Place the ball on a lightly floured surface, flour your hands and use your fingertips to press the dough into a small, flat disc. Working from the centre, push the dough outwards while spreading your fingers, making the disc slightly bigger.

Pick up the pizza dough and gently pinch it around the edge, allowing gravity to pull it down into a circle.

Neapolitan-style pizza bases are very thin, so you should be able to see through the base when you hold it up to the light. Take care when doing this–you don't want it to tear.

Once the pizza dough is fully-stretched, lightly flour your pizza peel and lay the base on it. If at this point you see any small holes in the dough, gently pinch them back together. Once you're happy with the base, add your toppings and bake in your pizza oven as indicated in your chosen recipe.

Classic pizza sauce

Ingredients

Makes enough sauce for 8x12" pizzas

2 tbsp olive oil

2 garlic cloves, crushed or finely chopped

800g canned whole plum tomatoes (we like San Marzano)

2 heaped tsp sugar

1 tsp salt

A handful of basil leaves, roughly chopped

Pinch of freshly ground black pepper

Method

Place the oil in a pan over medium heat. When warm, add the garlic and fry until softened but not brown.

Pour the can of plum tomatoes into the pan and use a masher or fork to crush them.

Add all the remaining ingredients, then simmer on low heat for 20 minutes, or until the flavour has deepened and the sauce has thickened slightly.

Use the sauce straight away, or place it in an airtight container and refrigerate for up to a week.

For the pesto

Large bunch fresh basil

2-3 cloves garlic, peeled

3 tbsp pine nuts

3 tbsp parmesan (shaved/grated)

120g olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

For the pizza

250g/330g classic pizza dough ball

75g goat cheese, cut into disks

1 tbsp pine nuts

3-4 cherry tomatoes, halved

Pinch fresh watercress

Edible flowers, optional

Method

Add the basil leaves, olive oil, pine nuts, parmesan and garlic to a food processor or blender and pulse until smooth. Once you're happy with the consistency, season with salt and pepper and transfer to a bowl or jar. Whatever you don't use can be stored in a sealed container for 1-2 weeks in the refrigerator.

Fire up your oven.

Toast the pine nuts in a frying pan over medium heat and set aside.

Using a small amount of flour, dust your pizza peel. Stretch the pizza dough ball out and lay it out on your peel. With a large spoon or ladle, spread an even layer of pesto across the base. Top with slices of goats' cheese and a sprinkle of toasted pine nuts.

Slide the pizza off the peel and into your pizza oven. Cook while making sure to turn the pizza regularly. Once cooked, remove the pizza from the oven and top with some fresh greens, such as watercress or edible flowers.

(Karan Raj Aggarwal is the co-founder of Pizza Pro, authorised Ooni Pizza Oven distributors for India)