How to pick the right couch

A sofa is unarguably the most important piece of furniture in the living room. It is where you lounge at the end of a hectic day. And quite often, a statement couch is the focal point of home decor. Picking a sofa, thus, requires planning.
Interior designers say one must keep in mind three key factors while shopping for a sofa: type and size of your room, purpose of the sofa, and personal preference. They share more tips.
Function factor
Leather sofas are more stain-resistant and easier to clean when compared to fabric sofas. The former is suited for those looking for a low-maintenance sofa. Leather sofas are preferable for pet-friendly homes, says Sneha Patil, founder of Designspark Interiors, Bengaluru.
“Families with young children can opt for wool sofas and blended wool covers to go with them. Such materials are strong yet cosy and have low piling. They are also wrinkle-free. But these are not suitable for warm climates,” she adds.
Her other recommendations: A chubby sofa works well in lounging corners like reading rooms, and an ornate or sleek sofa looks best on the patio.
People are also opting for sofas that come with cup holders and pockets to hold items like remote controls, gaming equipment, and books, shares Abhishek Iyer, a Chennai-based interiors consultant. “A sofa that can be unfolded into a bed is both a space-saver and a quick solution to arranging a resting space for unexpected guests,” he says.
Standard-sized sofas are usually 84” wide, 40” deep, and about 33” tall. “Sofas with high backrests work best for tall people. However, these can look huge in small rooms. Low-seating sofas look stylish and are apt for minimalist interiors but they don’t provide enough back support,” says Akshay Bhatija, a Mumbai-based interior designer.
Room dynamics
Avoid an oversized sofa for a small room. “It will give the room a claustrophobic feel,” explains Sneha. According to her, sleek sofas work best for small rooms with contemporary decor, chubby sofas are suitable for big rooms, and ornate sofas complement rooms featuring traditional decor.
Choose the right colours
If showpieces and souvenirs are the focus of your room, then pick a single-coloured sofa or go with neutral hues like white, beige, cream, or brown, recommends Akshay. “If a room has simple or minimal furniture, a sofa with patterns or prints can add life to the space,” he adds.
You can spruce up your sofa with colourful cushions, adds Sneha. Or, team it up with single chairs covered in the same fabric, a wing chair, or a vintage chair.
Quick pointers
Sofas must be easy to clean. Choose one that does not have many grooves as these tend to gather dust easily. Also, carefully choose where you place the sofa. Keep velvet and linen sofas away from windows as these get dusty easily.
If you want good back support, go for a sofa with high foam density.
Mahogany, chestnut, beech, maple, and walnut wood are hardwood varieties. These are sturdy and last for a long time. These are good options for sofa frames.