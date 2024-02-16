How to protect yourself against loan app scams

Karan Saini, an independent security researcher, sheds light on how scammers gain access to personal information. “When you click on such a link or download an application, you end up giving access to basic details like your name, email address and location. In some cases you end up giving access to your contacts, gallery, and even other files on your phone. Some apps ask for permission to download a separate app on your phone. This is how they end up getting access to your bank details and are able to deposit money into your account,” he explains.