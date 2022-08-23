How to travel from Delhi to Manali in an electric vehicle

We all love going on road trips to the mountains. The beautiful scenery, the little café stops, and the drive are mesmerizing. Manali is one of the most preferred destinations from Delhi for a road trip due to its relative proximity to the city. Recently, I covered this scenic journey in an Electric Vehicle (EV).

Many people advised me against taking an EV on a long trip, but with proper preparation, it wasn't a problem at all. Here is a cheat sheet for new EV owners who want to take their sustainable ride on a memorable journey.

Finding a charger

The most important thing is to figure out when and where you will need to charge your battery. Your car's average distance changes depending on your vehicle, but you must charge mid-way to ensure you have enough energy for your trip.

"While the interest in electric vehicles from traditional combustion engine vehicles is growing exponentially, charging infrastructure is something that consumers and EV manufacturers are curious and concerned about," said Mayur Mishra, CEO Corrit Electric, an EV manufacturing company.

"To become future-ready, there is a dire need for a sophisticated charging infrastructure to accelerate EV adoption in India".

For a trip from Delhi to Manali, you can navigate to various charging points on the way using battery aggregator apps such as Statiq or Plugshare. Charging in Chandigarh is recommended as the route will start elevating ahead.

The route from Sundarnagar to Mandi is a delightful mix of ups and downs for those who don't suffer from mountain sickness. Elevations will cause your EV to consume more power, and downhill drives regenerate your battery. Ahead of Mandi, the drive takes an uphill route to Manali. These roads will help your car regenerate up to 12 per cent of the battery consumed, making sure you reach Manali with enough battery remaining.

Destination charging

While many hotels and places might say they have a charger, it is always better to carry a portable charger. Find a hotel with a slow charger; after every four fast charges, it is better to use a slow charger to increase your range.

Range anxiety has been a problem since the inception of EVs since many factors affect the operations of a battery-run car. "The two main challenges for future-ready EV charging infrastructure are building enough charging stations in the right places and having a reliable electric grid," said Mishra.

India is seeing a slow shift from ICE vehicles to EVs, and therefore we are seeing more grids and infrastructure being adopted by hotels, restaurants, and even small cafes.

If you're looking to go a long distance, start your journey in the evening with the sun setting. This will reduce the chances of your battery is consumed faster. Starting off in the evening for a summer trip from Delhi to Manali will also ensure you start your ascent into the mountains with a good amount of light for better visibility. While overheating seldom happens, give your car a break every 3-4 hours to let it cool.

As a new EV owner, you may come across some strange indications on your display from time to time which might suggest something is wrong. Ensure you have your car's manual with you. Keep the number of customer care saved and on the emergency dial at all times in case you feel the need to reach out.

(Shreya Johri is a Delhi-based freelance writer)