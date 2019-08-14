HTC Wildfire X with triple-camera debuts in India

After a year of hiatus, consumer electronics major HTC returned to India with the launch of Wildfire X on Wednesday.

It can be noted that the Taiwanese company has signed a deal with an OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) InOne Smart Technology to offer HTC-branded Wildfire X in India.

The new HTC Wildfire X is a budget phone. It sports a 6.22-inch HD+ display and comes with Android Pie OS, 2.0GHz MediaTek octa-core processor, 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/128GB storage and a 3,300mAh battery with 10W charger support.

The highlight of the HTC Wildfire X is the photography hardware. It houses a triple-camera module with primary 12MP sensor, 8MP and a 5MP and it boasts 2x Lossless optical zoom and 8x hybrid zoom, which no phone in the budget segment offer.

On the front, it comes packed with an 8MP shooter with 86-degree Field-of-View, which will come in handy for large group selfies.

The new HTC Wildfire X also boasts MyBuddy, which helps the owner to quickly summon friends and family during a troublesome situation like getting attacked by criminals. The SOS feature also blasts loud alarm sound to attract attention in the surrounding areas. It will send real-time geo-location information to friends and family, and there is also an option to record and transmit video ( & audio) of surroundings.

The HTC-branded phone will be available exclusively on Flipkart from August 22 onwards in Sapphire blue colour option. The Wildfire X comes in two configurations-- 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB-- for Rs 9,999 and Rs 12,999, respectively.

HTC Wildfire X vs competition:

The new HTC Wildfire X will be up against Xiaomi's popular Redmi Note 7, Realme 3i and Moto G7, among others.

Key specifications of HTC Wildfire X:

Display: 6.22-inch HD+ (1520x720p) screen with 19:9 aspect ratio

OS: Android Pie

Processor: 12nm class 2.0GHz MediaTek Helio (MT6762) octa-core CPU with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

RAM + Storage: 3GB RAM + 32GB storage/ 4GB RAM+ 128GB storage (expandable up to 256GB storage)

Main camera: 12MP with 1.25um pixel size, LED flash + 8MP with 2X lossless optical zoom, 8X hybird zoom + 5MP depth sensor

Selfie shooter: 8MP with 86-degree (FOV: Field-Of-View)

Battery: 3,300mAh with 10W charger support

Network: 4G-LTE

Add-ons: Fingerprint sensor, hybrid dual-SIM (nano + nano/microSD card), Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi (802.11ac),GPS/GLONASS, 3.5 mm audio jack and Type C USB port

Colours: Sapphire Blue

Price: 3GB RAM + 32GB storage: Rs 9,999 and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 12,999

