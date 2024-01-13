Hues of celebrations

Florist Nayana Kumar suggests making ‘torans’ or flower strings to hang over the door with marigold flowers and mango leaves. “Pin a marigold flower at the base of a leaf and string the mango leaves on a string. The colourful sight is not only welcoming but looks grand and festive.” Apart from torans, which she suggests, can be done for all the interior doors as well, strings of marigold flowers could be strung in the corners and on expansive stretches of walls. “The bright yellow and orange hues of marigold flowers is unparalleled in visual appeal,” she says. “Intersperse these with the deep green hue of mango leaves and there’s really nothing else needed.”