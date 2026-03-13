<p>Some of us are truly wizards with a computer, and some of us… Well, we avoid having to deal with one if that’s at all possible! But there’s one supercomputer that we all continually use day in and day out, and one that I often worry is falling out of use (rusting?) thanks to AI and all that it can do for us.</p>.<p>Yes, I’m talking about the brain. Spare a thought for that device that quietly ticks away inside its own safe house and manages almost everything that we as human beings need to think, act, feel and remember day after day. It’s the fattiest organ in the body, and it’s one thing that needs to be fatty! It’s also about 75% water, and that’s part of the reason that everyone keeps reminding us to drink lots of water. You could light a bulb with the power used by the brain, but I think powering this is much more important, don’t you? The brain has 86 billion neurons and forms thousands of connections. Luckily, it doesn’t feel pain itself, so no, that headache you got isn’t the brain hurting! And you must have seen those medical series where patients’ brains are operated upon while the patient is still awake and talking, helping brain surgeons judge what exactly needs to be done next. Every brain is unique.</p>.Namma name game.<p>Let’s begin with a look at the parts of the brain. </p>.<p>That big part of the brain…? That’s called the cerebrum. It makes up 85% of the brain’s weight. The cerebrum thinks. It controls <br>the voluntary muscles — helping you to catch a ball or pedal your bicycle. Strangely, the right side controls the left side of your body and vice versa.</p>.<p>The cerebrum helps you to reason — should you do your homework now, or will it be okay to put it off for later? It helps you solve those math problems and helps you in art class. The cerebrum is also your memory centre — both short-term and long-term. That means that it can tell you what you just read, but it can also remind you about your birthday party 2 years ago. </p>.<p>The cerebellum is below the cerebrum and towards the back. It controls balance, movement, and coordination. Essential when you’re driving, playing blind man’s bluff or climbing up a ladder.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Beneath the cerebrum and in front of the cerebellum is the brain stem. It not only connects the rest of the brain to the spinal cord but is also in charge of all the functions your body needs to stay alive, like breathing, digestion, and blood circulation.</p>.<p class="bodytext">It controls the involuntary muscles — the ones that work without you doing anything about it — like the ones in the heart and stomach. The brain stem also acts as a secretary, sorting and forwarding the millions of messages that are sent between the brain and the other parts of the body.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Then there’s the tiny pituitary gland that takes care of the hormones you need to grow, and the hypothalamus that controls temperature.</p>.<p class="bodytext">We could almost say that there is no such thing as brain overload. That’s if the data from 20,000-plus iPhones is enough for you?! And the speed? Around 268 mph. This wonderful organ also has the ability to constantly change and adapt to your requirements too — if only you make sure that it knows what you need. Befriend it!</p>.<p class="bodytext">The initial process of putting information into your brain is called encoding (yes, just as with a computer). It is more effective when you are attentive, organised, and the information is understood properly. Strengthening and storing what you know happens most effectively while you’re in deep sleep. This is called consolidation. And then here’s the best part — retrieval when you want it. The more you retrieve information, the stronger that neural pathway becomes.</p>.<p class="bodytext">When you learn things, messages travel from one neuron to another, and when you retrieve something often, the brain starts to create connections between the neurons, so things become easier and you can do them better.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Sometimes, retrieval can involve getting information from different parts of the brain, but with a little help from you, it does all of this most efficiently all your life.</p>.<p class="bodytext">With age, the brain’s ability to create new neurons or the speed with which messages are communicated may slow down, but a little help in keeping this magnificent organ healthy can go a long way. Remember that your brain continues to develop till you’re about 25, so feed it well, keep it well-oiled with use and make sure it’s at its best to serve you!</p>