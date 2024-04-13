I left Bengaluru to live in the Himalayas

A winter worshipper like me can’t describe in words the joy of seeing the first snowfall from my own home in the mountains. This was in February 2021, the last time the Valley had timely and blinding snowfall. But Shubhra and I did not run out and say thanks for the blessing. We knew better. We stood by the window, clicked 200-300 photos and videos, and returned to the fireplace to worry about what comes in the wake of snowfall. Winters here are frigid. They can block our paths for up to three days, snap electricity lines, crash trees, and freeze the flow of water.