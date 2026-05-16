‘I want to be an actor, not a star…’: Simran Ashwini gets candid about experience on acting block

<p>Although she is a new entrant on the acting block, actor Simran Ashwini has already spent time understanding the craft of cinema from behind the scenes. The daughter of well-known producer Ashwini Sidwani, she assisted acclaimed filmmaker Nagraj Manjule on the 2023 Marathi film ‘Ghar Bandook Biryani’, before stepping in front of the camera for the recently-released series ‘Matka King’, also created by Nagraj and produced by Ashwini.</p>.<p>Set in 1960s Mumbai, ‘Matka King’ features actors Vijay Verma, Kritika Kamra and Gulshan Grover, with Simran playing Vasudha - a privileged, layered character with a quiet rebellious streak.</p>.<p>Simran Ashwini speaks about her experiences on set, learning the ropes and why she is focused on being an actor first, in this chat with Deepa Natarajan Lobo.</p>.<p><strong>Did you always want to be an actor?</strong></p>.<p>Yes, since childhood. My mother was an actor before she became a producer, so I was always in and around that world. I used to watch many films growing up, and it always fascinated me.</p>.<p><strong>Who influenced you while growing up?</strong></p>.<p>I grew up watching actors Irrfan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Films such as ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’ were a big part of my childhood. My sister and I would often go through magazines and fight over who got to be Kareena or Rani. It was a different time - simple and so much fun.</p>.<p>You worked in ‘Matka King’ after assisting with a film. Did that experience help?</p>.<p>A lot. I was a continuity assistant director in ‘Ghar Bandook Biryani’, and that experience stayed with me. In ‘Matka King’, I was very particular about continuity. Even small things like remembering my mehendi design or nail polish across scenes became important. For me, those small details felt like big wins - it made me feel like I knew what I was doing.</p>.<p><strong>What was it like - being on set with actors Vijay Varma and Gulshan Grover?</strong></p>.<p>Honestly, I was very nervous. My first scene was with everyone around, and I just blanked out. I forgot everything I knew about acting. But the environment helped. Nagraj guided me step by step and made sure I didn’t feel overwhelmed. Once I settled in, it became much easier.</p>.<p>Does coming from a family with a film background make the journey easier?</p>.<p>Yes, coming from a family with a film background does make the environment more familiar, but one still doesn’t get work easily. If that were the case, I would have started much earlier. So, I wouldn’t consider myself a ‘privileged kid’. Even now, I’m not playing the lead. I have a prominent role and I’m okay with that. I’m still learning. Moreover, I want to be an actor, not a star. There are many stars, but not all are actors.</p>.<p>What does life look like for you when you’re not in the movie industry?</p>.<p>I actually live in Atlanta and shuttle between India and the United States. When I’m there, I work as a Montessori school teacher and a swimming instructor.</p>.<p>I’ve always been into sports - I’m a national-level swimmer. So I go back to that whenever I can. I also travel with my family during my free time and have been to 35 countries so far.</p>.<p><strong>What’s on the cards for you?</strong></p>.<p>I’ve signed two projects and will be travelling to Istanbul soon for a shoot. I am very excited about it.</p>