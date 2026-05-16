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‘I want to be an actor, not a star…’: Simran Ashwini gets candid about experience on acting block

Simran Ashwini speaks about her experiences on set, learning the ropes and why she is focused on being an actor first, in this chat with Deepa Natarajan Lobo.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 20:55 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 20:55 IST
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