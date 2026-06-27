If everyday objects could speak...

<p class="CrossHead">Peace within</p>.<p class="bodytext">Live a life with no one,</p>.<p class="bodytext">But with something that doesn’t judge you,</p>.<p class="bodytext">Like the pillow you weep on,</p>.<p class="bodytext">Which just advises you</p>.<p class="bodytext">When people push you away,</p>.<p class="bodytext">Ignoring you along the way.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Just like the nature you see,</p>.<p class="bodytext">Which tells stories of greatness.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The waterfall you’ve seen</p>.<p class="bodytext">That screams with you without hate,</p>.<p class="bodytext">And as helpful as a tree,</p>.<p class="bodytext">Live a life filled with freedom.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Being alone isn’t a curse,</p>.<p class="bodytext">When we have a feeling of bliss</p>.<p class="bodytext">And hope in which you immerse,</p>.<p class="bodytext">Just to receive a blessing.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Objects may not talk,</p>.<p class="bodytext">But at least they won’t mock.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="bold">Janavi Jayaprakash, 15<br /></span>Mangaluru, Karnataka</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Talking treasures</p>.<p>If everyday objects could talk…</p>.<p>My clock would say, “Wake up and shine!</p>.<p>Start your morning fresh; it’s a wonderful time.”</p>.<p>My toothbrush would say, “Brush your teeth with care;</p>.<p>A bright smile is always nice to wear.”</p>.<p>My books would say, “Open us and read;</p>.<p>Knowledge and wisdom are guaranteed.”</p>.<p>My school bag would say, “Pack me neatly and right;</p>.<p>Being organised makes your future bright.”</p>.<p>My shoes would say, “Let’s run and play,</p>.<p>And stay active every day.”</p>.<p>The dustbin would say, “Use me;</p>.<p>Cleanliness is the key.”</p>.<p>My classroom would welcome, “Come in and learn;</p>.<p>With every lesson, new knowledge you’ll earn.”</p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>Fariha Khaji, 13</strong></span><br />Gadag, Karnataka</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Desk diaries</p>.<p>If everyday objects could talk,</p>.<p>What would they have to say?</p>.<p>Against the misuse of their intended purpose?</p>.<p>If the sharpener on my desk could speak, would it clamour,</p>.<p>for it had been separated — razor and body?</p>.<p>Would I listen to its plea?</p>.<p>If the weapons under the davenports of teenagers could speak against their suffocation, would they?</p>.<p>For they breathe only before they draw innocent blood from the hands that hold them.</p>.<p>The maillots that cover our bodies, day and night, would plead for a break;</p>.<p>for a cleaning, for they have borne too much of our<br />Napoleon complex.</p>.<p>Would the items of our hobbies speak about their shunning</p>.<p>for the sake of our prospects?</p>.<p>Would they question our pre-eminence without realising</p>.<p>the chains that tie our hands?</p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>Aditi Praveen, 15</strong></span><br />Bengaluru, Karnataka</p>