<p>Managing time</p>.<p>There are many things that I would like to change,<br>Each thing, at any moment, can feel strange.<br>Though, there is one thing with my work,<br>At school, it gives a big jerk.</p>.<p>“You need to work on your time management,”<br>That is the feedback I am told quite frequently.<br>Yes, I would like to change my time management skills,<br>Enough to take an exam without getting any chills.</p>.<p>If I could change this,<br>My life would be bliss,<br>My work would be <br>complete,<br>There would be no need to compete.</p>.<p>— Advita R P, 11</p>.A fresh page....<p>Bengaluru, Karnataka</p>.<p>A kind deed</p>.<p>I wish I could change one thing.<br>Instead of dancing, I’d rather sing.<br>But only one thing would be so hard to choose,<br>When in a competition, I’d rather win than lose.</p>.<p>If I could change one thing,<br>I’d change the lives of people who are suffering.<br>People like us have everything we could wish for,<br>But it is not the same for children who are poor.</p>.<p>If there was one thing I could change,<br>From toys to chocolates, it would range.<br>Yet I would change the fate of children in need;<br>Their whole lives would be changed by just one kind deed.</p>.<p>— Akshadha Nathan, 12 </p>.<p>Bengaluru, Karnataka</p>.<p>Cool down, Mother Earth</p>.<p>The crumbling world,<br>She’s impatient now.<br>Her powers are breaking out.<br>The Earth has shaken,<br>It’s hard to look<br>At the aftermath looming low.<br>I’d hate to say,<br>The gullible fools we are,<br>We think the end is far.<br>Alas! The trick of fate<br>Has twisted a bit too late.<br>If a wish could change<br>Her fiery rage,<br>I’d ask her to cool down.<br>A year or two,<br>If I could get,<br>This end shall not be met.<br>The stony hills,<br>The shimmering lakes,<br>The ocean’s grace,<br>The teasing breeze,<br>The moonlit sky,<br>The dripping rain,<br>The snow-capped mountains may</p>.<p>Have the life<br>They were promised once<br>By Mother Earth’s divine rays.</p>.<p><strong>— Harini Aswin, 13</strong></p>.<p>Bengaluru, Karnataka</p>.<p>Perfect imperfections</p>.<p>There are so many things I wish I could change,</p>.<p>More money to spend, and a new clothing range.</p>.<p>A life with success, a penthouse with a nice view,</p>.<p>And ten hours of sleep every day would be sweet too.</p>.<p>A life where homework would complete itself overnight,</p>.<p>Now that would be perfect, right?</p>.<p>But as I sit and reflect,</p>.<p>I realise life isn’t meant to be perfect.</p>.<p>I’m grateful for the life I’m living every day,</p>.<p>For it is what shaped the person I am today.</p>.<p>So the next time I’m asked, my answer might sound strange,</p>.<p>Because I’d smile and say that there’s nothing I’d change.</p>.<p><strong>— Navami Yogesh Kamat, 16 </strong></p>.<p>Bengaluru, Karnataka</p>