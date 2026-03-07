<p><strong>Endless blue</strong></p>.<p>If I had wings, I’d touch the sky</p>.<p>And watch the clouds go drifting by.</p>.<p>I’d fly where golden sunsets glow,</p><p>And feel the gentle winds that flow.</p>.<p>Above the noise, above the ground,</p>.<p>I’d find the peace I never found.</p>.<p>With quiet dreams and open eyes,</p>.<p>I’d paint my hopes across the skies.</p>.<p>So free, so light, my heart would sing,</p>.<p class="bodytext">In endless blue, I’d try everything.</p>.<p class="bodytext">With fearless joy, my soul takes swings,</p>.<p class="bodytext">That’s the life I’d live if I had wings.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="bold">Akanksha L, 12<br /></span>Bengaluru, Karnataka</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="bold"><strong>Silver dreams</strong></span></p>.<p class="bodytext">If I had wings, I’d fly so high,</p>.<p class="bodytext">Above the clouds, across the sky.</p>.<p class="bodytext">I’d touch the stars that softly gleam,</p>.<p class="bodytext">And drift inside a silver dream.</p>.<p class="bodytext">I’d visit mountains capped with snow,</p>.<p class="bodytext">And watch the shining rivers flow.</p>.<p class="bodytext">I’d circle Earth from town to town,</p>.<p class="bodytext">And never let my spirit down.</p>.<p class="bodytext">I’d spread my wings to help and care,</p>.<p class="bodytext">Bringing smiles everywhere.</p>.<p class="bodytext">If I had wings, strong and free,</p>.<p class="bodytext">The whole wide world would welcome me.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="bold">Vedhika S M, 12<br /></span>Hubballi, Karnataka</p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>Soaring spirit</strong></span></p>.<p>If I had wings, I would fly so high</p>.<p>In the soft blue sky above the clouds.</p>.<p>I would glide over mountains and<br />sparkling seas,</p>.<p>And dance with the wind and whispering breezes.</p>.<p>I would visit forest paths and meadows,</p>.<p>Where birds and butterflies happily glide.</p>.<p>I would travel like a wonder-seeking wanderer,</p>.<p>Feeling the golden sunrise scatter across the horizon.</p>.<p>I would fly at sunset’s golden hour,</p>.<p>Listening as the rivers softly sing.</p>.<p>Then I would return home before night,</p>.<p>Dreaming again of my magic wings.</p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>Upendra R Gowda, 12<br /></strong></span>Bengaluru, Karnataka</p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>Flying back home</strong></span></p>.<p>If I had wings,</p>.<p>I would fly so high.</p>.<p>I would touch the rainbow</p>.<p>And go above the clouds.</p>.<p>I would dance with the stars,</p>.<p>And walk with the moon in the quiet night.</p>.<p>If I had wings, I would fly</p>.<p>Over the mountains, rivers, and the big blue sea.</p>.<p>I would visit places near and far,</p>.<p>Flying faster than a plane.</p>.<p>If I had wings, I would fly</p>.<p>Back home no matter how far I am,</p>.<p>Because my heart will always say</p>.<p>Home is the best place for my wings.</p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>Ritanya Patil, 6</strong></span><br />Tumakuru, Karnataka </p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>Sky adventure</strong></span></p>.<p>If I have wings,</p>.<p>I could see many a thing.</p>.<p>I would fly over the forest,</p>.<p>And I would rest in my nest.</p>.<p>I would fly up in the sky,</p>.<p>And touch that blue cloud.</p>.<p>If I could swim just like a fish,</p>.<p>I’d give my little tail a swish.</p>.<p>If I had wings on which to fly,</p>.<p>I could hear the eagles cry.</p>.<p>The eagle is angry,</p>.<p>My little stomach is hungry.</p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>Vikhyath H, 12</strong></span><br />Bengaluru, Karnataka</p>