If it isn't perfect, is it still K-pop?

"It's our imperfections that actually make us more attractive," said another vocalist, Sogumm, one of two women in the group. "I want people to see us and think 'K-pop is cool,' not just in the frame of being pretty and handsome, but being something that appeals to a diverse audience." It's not the staggering levels of fame they are after, but rather, a wider acceptance and embrace of their version of K-pop. They are already succeeding by many measures, having just wrapped up a tour of Europe, Asia and the Americas late last year, all without the financial backing or marketing power of Seoul's large entertainment companies.