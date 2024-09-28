IITs and real-life tragedies of ‘Joy Lobos’

Rancho, Farhan, and Raju fly the drone near the hostel room window only to find that Joy Lobo, who wanted to make the unmanned aerial vehicle mounted with wireless cameras, has hanged himself from the ceiling fan. Viru Sahasrabuddhe, the director of the engineering college, had dismissed his project as ‘impractical’ and turned down his request for more time to make the drone. Joy could not take the pressure and ended his life, writing on the wall of his room: “I quit”.

The heart-wrenching scene in the 2009 blockbuster 3 Idiots, which had Amir Khan in the lead role, is not far from reality. India’s premier tech schools are often hit by the real-life versions of the tragedy that Rajkumar Hirani wove into the coming-of-age comedy-drama.

Take the case of Bimlesh Kumar, a third-year B Tech (Computer Science and Engineering) student at the Indian Institute of Technology in Guwahati. His body was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his hostel room on September 9. The police investigation suggested that he had died by suicide although his family at Balia in Uttar Pradesh remained clueless about why he had taken the extreme step. His death triggered a protest by students. One of the protesters said on condition of anonymity that Bimlesh had not been keeping well and, as a result, his attendance had dropped below 75 per cent and that was why the 21-year-old had not been allowed to register for the placement interview scheduled to take place next month.

Bimlesh’s was the third suicide at the IIT Guwahati. Soumya, a second-year M Tech student, also ended her life last month. The 24-year-old too had received a job offer after a successful internship, but it had been allegedly revoked due to low attendance. The back-to-back incidents prompted students to demand a 10 per cent to 15 per cent relaxation in the attendance criteria.

The series of suicides in IIT Guwahati in 2024 started with Sourabh Kumar, 20, a First-Year B Tech student, who had taken the extreme step on April 10.

Not only the IIT Guwahati but two students of the IIT Kanpur also died by suicide this year. So did one each in IIT Roorkee, IIT (BHU) Varanasi, IIT Kharagpur, and IIT Delhi.

The 2024, which saw nine suicides on the IIT campuses in nine months, is not an exception though. The data obtained by Dheeraj Singh, the founder of the Global IIT Alumni Support Group, through RTI queries revealed that the IITs had witnessed 127 suicides between 2005 and 2024.

The IIT Madras recorded the highest number touching 26, IIT Kanpur 18, IIT Kharagpur 14, IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi 10 each, and IIT Guwahati 13.

According to the response to the RTI query filed by another activist Dr Vivek Pandey, one student of IIT Dharwad committed suicide in in 2020-21.

According to Education Ministry data, at least 33 student suicides were reported from IITs in the period between January 2018 to March 2023.

IC3, a volunteer-based organisation that provides support to high schools, prepared a report that says while overall suicide numbers have increased by 2 per cent annually, student suicide cases have surged by 4% despite likely “underreporting” of student suicide cases.

An internal survey by an IIT student organisation reveals that a whopping 61 per cent of students say that academic stress is one of the main factors for taking such an extreme step. 12 per cent talked of job insecurity, 10 per cent had family issues and 6 per cent complained of harassment.

“Student suicides in IITs is a serious problem. Earlier we used to get news of the suicide of an IIT student in four months, now it is like once every month. To arrest this trend, other than encouraging peer mentorship, academic freedom is most important so that academic stress is minimised,” Singh, an alumnus of the IIT Kanpur, said.

“Internal committees which inquire into deaths often give clean chits to themselves. If a child has been performing poorly, they blame his academic credentials, if the child is doing well academically, they put the blame squarely on relationship issues. The same playbook inquiry procedure repeats across all IITs. The government should set up a centralised commission of inquiry comprising independent experts comprising psychiatrists, psychologists, legal people, social activists, and police to probe past suicide incidents. No IIT directors or professors should be on the commission, It is important to fix accountability in the IIT system and recommend remedial steps to the IIT Council to prevent the emerging mental health crisis in the premier institutes,” said Singh.