I'm not racist: Quinton de Kock apologises, will take knee

After his pull-out before their Twenty20 World Cup clash against West Indies stoked a controversy, Quinton de Kock apologised to his teammates and fans for the "hurt, confusion, and anger" he caused by refusing to follow a CSA directive to take the knee before each match.

"If me taking a knee helps to educate others, and makes the lives of others better, I am more than happy to do so," de Kock said.

He further said, "I am not a racist. In my heart of hearts, I know that. And I think those who know me know that."

"For those who don't know, I come from a mixed-race family. My half-sisters are Coloured and my stepmom is Black. For me, Black lives have mattered since I was born...I was raised to understand that we all have rights, and they are important...I felt like my rights were taken away when I was told what we had to do in the way that we were told,: his statement read

After an "emotional" conversation with the CSA board on Wednesday night, de Kock said has a "better understanding of their intentions" and "will love nothing more than to play cricket for my country again".

Quinton de Kock statement 📝 pic.twitter.com/Vtje9yUCO6 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) October 28, 2021

"I know I'm not great with words, but I've tried my best to explain how truly sorry I am for making like this is about me," de Kock said.

"I just want to thank my teammates for their support, especially my captain, Temba [Bavuma]. People might not recognise, but he is a flipping amazing leader. If he and the team, and South Africa, will have me, I would love nothing more than to play cricket for my country again."

