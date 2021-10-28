I'm not racist: Quinton de Kock apologises, will take knee

I'm not racist: de Kock apologises, will take knee

After his pull-out before their Twenty20 World Cup clash against West Indies stoked a controversy, Quinton de Kock apologised to his teammates and fans for the "hurt, confusion, and anger" he caused by refusing to follow a CSA directive to take the knee before each match.

"If me taking a knee helps to educate others, and makes the lives of others better, I am more than happy to do so," de Kock said.

He further said, "I am not a racist. In my heart of hearts, I know that. And I think those who know me know that."

"For those who don't know, I come from a mixed-race family. My half-sisters are Coloured and my stepmom is Black. For me, Black lives have mattered since I was born...I was raised to understand that we all have rights, and they are important...I felt like my rights were taken away when I was told what we had to do in the way that we were told,: his statement read

After an "emotional" conversation with the CSA board on Wednesday night, de Kock said has a "better understanding of their intentions" and "will love nothing more than to play cricket for my country again".

"I know I'm not great with words, but I've tried my best to explain how truly sorry I am for making like this is about me," de Kock said.

"I just want to thank my teammates for their support, especially my captain, Temba [Bavuma]. People might not recognise, but he is a flipping amazing leader. If he and the team, and South Africa, will have me, I would love nothing more than to play cricket for my country again."

