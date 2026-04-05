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In a peptide bind

What had been whispered became tweet-worthy. The genie, to use Karan Johar’s own expression, had finally “come out of the closet”.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 23:05 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 23:05 IST
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