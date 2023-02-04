In love? Go figure

Polyester decor

This polyester figurine of a hugging couple from Bies Gift Shop, comes in gold and beige. It comes with a complementary macrame keychain with your name.

White magic

This porcelain figure by Lladro features a couple in matte white outfits. The figurines are hand-painted.

Crystal swans

Swarovski’s Swan Couple is a part of their Feathered Beauties collection. Designed by Juan Ignacio Aliena, the crystal figurine boasts of 305 facets.

Wedding scene

This figurine in the theme ‘Unforgettable Day’ from Nao, depicts a couple’s wedding in porcelain. It is crafted by hand in Valencia, Spain.

Crystal clear

This figurine features a couple embracing each other. Made in Italy, it stands on a glass sphere with bubbles. This figurine is available in varied sizes and colours.

Seashore stroll

This is the ‘You’re Everything to Me’ couple figurine by Lladro. The porcelain sculpture shows a couple walking along the seashore. It is handpainted in soft pastel colours.

Glass duo

This pair of classic Venetian figurines has 24 k gold fused inside glass, while other detailing is marked in black.