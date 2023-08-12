In the shoes of Mother India

Those representing the freedom fighters enjoyed their moment of glory. Mahatma Gandhi peered through lens-less spectacles; Maulana Azad tugged at his fake beard; Netaji practised a smart salute, while Rani Lakshmibai brandished her sword. The big question was who would play Mother India.

Shilpa, Ms Shankar told herself, then reconsidered. Shilpa was undoubtedly striking in appearance and endowed with histrionic talent, but was she perhaps too confident? She bore herself with grave dignity, but at times her self-assurance seemed to verge on arrogance. Ms Shankar’s assessment of Shilpa was adversely influenced by Ms Lester. The English teacher considered Shilpa conceited, since the latter had corrected, albeit politely, her pronunciation of a tricky word. Anyway, thought Ms Shankar, whatever Shilpa was like as a person, could she deny the girl a golden opportunity?

Unlike many Independence Day skits, in which Mother India merely looks decorative, in Ms Shankar’s production she was the star of the show. Acting on Ms Lester’s advice, Ms Shankar planned to get the iconic figure to recite Sarojini Naidu’s ‘The Gift of India’: a poem wherein India asks what more her children, who have even died fighting for their foreign rulers during World War 2, can possibly do for them. The point to be made, explained Ms Lester, was that after long years of suffering, Indians were still ready to make sacrifices; only, not anymore for their colonial masters, but in the worthy cause of expelling them.

Shilpa learnt the poem in a matter of minutes. Ms Lester was unimpressed. She warned Ms Shankar that Shilpa was unlikely to submit to directorial authority. If Ms Shankar had the interests of her play at heart, said Ms Lester grimly, she would do well to choose another Mother India. Thus cautioned, Ms Shankar cast Shilpa as Aruna Asaf Ali, and selected someone else for the lead role; someone anxious to please; someone who had Ms Lester’s approval; someone who was aptly called Bharathi.

Bharathi was not as gifted as Shilpa, but Ms Shankar believed that, given the chance, she would do a good job. Ms Shankar also picked students who could, if necessary, replace the main characters at short notice. Bharathi’s understudy was Shahnaz, a pleasant girl who was blessed with an amazing memory. She knew everyone’s part and was in demand as a prompter.

As Independence Day drew near, Ms Shankar was struck by a dreadful realisation. Aruna Asaf Ali, who barely had anything to say, was stealing the spotlight from Mother India. Ms Shankar could not accuse Shilpa of doing so deliberately. It was just that she delivered her brief speech with such effortless ease, that Bharathi’s words and gestures appeared artificial in comparison.

Ms Shankar was furious with herself. She had made a bad choice. Worse, she was stuck with it. If only she had opted for Shilpa; Shilpa, whom she had found helping Bharathi with her intonation. Ms Shankar was touched at Shilpa’s unselfish concern that Bharathi should shine. This, indeed, was the spirit of selflessness that the play endorsed. Ms Shankar bitterly regretted her folly and resigned herself to its disastrous consequences.

Matters, however, took an unexpected turn. Shortly before the dress rehearsal, Bharathi went down with viral fever. There was no chance of her recovering before the actual performance. Shahnaz, came up with a solution. She would attempt the part of Aruna Asaf Ali (if she could get into a sari!) and Shilpa could be Mother India.

Two days later, there was not a dry eye in the school auditorium as Shilpa, resplendent in crimson silk, held the tricolour flag aloft and concluded her moving monologue: ‘Remember the blood of my martyred sons!’ The audience rose to its feet with one accord. They stood in silence, paying homage to Shilpa’s father who had laid down his life in the service of his country.