In the spirit of cricket

Perched atop ancient, ailing monsoon trees in the driveway at a stadium in Bengaluru, are a horde of conflicted spirits attempting to answer one question: ‘why did they leave?’

They — the spirits, of course — don’t have a memory to speak of so this look of bemusement in the collective tends to linger through the night after the last of the spectators has walked out the gate.

“Were we as pointless with our bodies?” asked a portly spirit.

“You still take up too much space,” came a response from a distant tree.

Laughter is followed by silence. To the background score of a still-to-sleep city and ‘nuisance’ from inside the ground (a harmless orchestra of crickets, they were), conversations from a time thought to be forgotten begin yet again.

A spell of old made it impossible for these spirits to go beyond the ‘wretched’ wrought iron gates of the stadium, and so they’re stuck inside these walls. As for conversation, they speak of the past, the present and the future of cricket, of Bengaluru and of humans.

Ghouls, they might seem to the uninitiated, but they’re only spirits of cricketers from a time before — nice chaps really, but they were tired of being good.

Irrelevance doesn’t sit well with cricketers or spirits, least of all cricketers who have become spirits.

Usually, they are on the backs of kites, including the portly one, dressed in pristine whites, gliding over unassuming heads. A free ride is fun even when you can float about with it in the afterlife.

Fun as most things were, they weren’t really fond of most people. ‘Too many inane opinions,’ they claimed, but they especially loathed children for their inability to stay quiet.

Even as the pointless squawking of kids reverberates through the ground on this day, the spirits hatched a plan while shaking up the tin roof to inspire an eerie sound above the stands. It was their way to feed the schoolchildren a steady dose of fear. The kids hardly cared.

“How dare they ignore us?” said a woman, a lithe spirit this.

She was a former cricketer, the kind that is particularly triggered when ignored. She had dealt with it all her life and couldn’t do much about it then, but in death, she could, so she chose to rip out one of those tin sheets and sent it sliding down.

Six tender heads fell to the ground, while their bodies were still in mid-clap, not much else. The spirits laughed at how comical it all was.

To their chagrin, though, the kids only got louder. The spirits had forgotten about the snotty wails of children in fear. The teachers joined in too.

It was all quite pathetic to the spirits. To top it off, the cricket stopped.

“We need to do better,” she said.

“I’ll take care of this,” said a stern voice from the members’ pavilion.

The founder of the stadium, who also happened to be the founder of the Spirits Society at the stadium, had grown tired of his venue, more so what it stood for since his demise.

Also, someone else was sitting in his chair.

Any memory worth keeping, the spirits would trust the mural on the walls of the main building to hold onto. In between contorted faces, they would write it out and hope to remember to check.

The founder did, and it read: “Kill them all!”

So, the next morning — cricket rarely stops, you see — when players took the field and a smattering of fans entered the venue groggy-eyed but in love with a sport so seemingly futile, the spirits were ready with unhinged tin sheets, metal spokes and glass.

At noon, it rained hell as sheets sliced through the bodies of everyone at the venue. Journalists, sitting high and mighty in their press box, weren’t spared either as the entire standalone structure they were cocooned in was brought down. Spirits of former journalists are not to be trifled with either.

The mayhem ensued to the soundtrack of laughing spirits. The founder found the time to smile.

“What was green is now red, watch cricket and you’re dead,” he bellowed, prouder of his wordplay than the massacre he helped orchestrate.

At twilight, though, trees in the driveway had more than usual traffic. The founder had forgotten about the ‘blasted’ spell, and those ‘annoying pests’ he helped kill were now his neighbours.

Even as he cursed himself for this oversight, something occurred to him. “How did we not see the kids then?”

All six of them came out of the mural with smiles on their distorted faces. They had been hiding all along, and while they did, they stumbled upon a note with instructions too: ‘KILL THE FOUNDER. BURN IT ALL’.

And so they did. Now, the spurned six sing on the ashes of old: “What was red is now black, we want cricket back.”