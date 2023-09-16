‘In the whispers of leaves...’
Little things
In the whispers of leaves, a secret delight,
Stars in the sky on a clear, serene night.
Soft, gentle rain on a cool winter’s eve,
A child’s laughter, a warm embrace, These little things, life’s saving grace.
These little things in life, I truly believe.
A cat’s gentle purr, a dog’s wagging tail,
The scent of fresh-baked cookies and bread on a familiar trail.
A handwritten note, a hug from a friend,
In these little moments, joy has no end.
A kind word spoken, a shared smile, These little sparks of joy, worthwhile.
A cozy book with a cuppa’ coffee,
These simple pleasures, pure and true, in the little things, happiness finds me.
The joy of creation
I just went for a morning stroll
The beauty I saw, I lost control
creation of God, and its glory
It is just the beginning of the story.
I couldn’t believe my bare eyes
The tall trees, the blue skies
The stained flower made my heart melt
My breath broke it needed a seat belt
The aroma of the flowers was a therapy
It was nothing, but, simply a legacy.
The calmness of the flowing water
Made me feel like her daughter.
This story doesn’t have an end,
It is always the nature’s tend.
I piled up my memories, and said,
“Stay like this, you have my heart’s keys!”
The teacher is late
Leaders are leading, no one is following,
The teacher — no one wants to call
The students are talking, leaders are struggling,
That one thing is clear to all.
The teacher is late! Oh, what good fate has
befallen the students of this class
Shouting “Hey mate!”, laughing we wait,
Our screams could shatter glass.
The teacher has entered, ready to mentor,
And there we were making a mess.
Only five minutes remaining, we wanted it to be entertaining,
The amount of fun we had was stupendous!