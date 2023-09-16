Home
specials

‘In the whispers of leaves...’

A selection of verses from Open Sesame readers on ‘the little joys of life’
Last Updated 15 September 2023, 23:53 IST

‘In the whispers of leaves...’

Little things

In the whispers of leaves, a secret delight,

Stars in the sky on a clear, serene night.

Soft, gentle rain on a cool winter’s eve,

A child’s laughter, a warm embrace, These little things, life’s saving grace.

These little things in life, I truly believe.

A cat’s gentle purr, a dog’s wagging tail,

The scent of fresh-baked cookies and bread on a familiar trail.

A handwritten note, a hug from a friend,

In these little moments, joy has no end.

A kind word spoken, a shared smile, These little sparks of joy, worthwhile.

A cozy book with a cuppa’ coffee,

These simple pleasures, pure and true, in the little things, happiness finds me.

Aditya Guruprasad Narang, 15
Bengaluru, Karnataka 

The joy of creation

I just went for a morning stroll

The beauty I saw, I lost control

creation of God, and its glory

It is just the beginning of the story.

I couldn’t believe my bare eyes

The tall trees, the blue skies

The stained flower made my heart melt

My breath broke it needed a seat belt

The aroma of the flowers was a therapy

It was nothing, but, simply a legacy.

The calmness of the flowing water

Made me feel like her daughter.

This story doesn’t have an end,

It is always the nature’s tend.

I piled up my memories, and said,

“Stay like this, you have my heart’s keys!”

Sameen R A Arbar, 11
Belagavi, Karnataka

The teacher is late

Leaders are leading, no one is following,

The teacher — no one wants to call

The students are talking, leaders are struggling,

That one thing is clear to all.

The teacher is late! Oh, what good fate has
befallen the students of this class

Shouting “Hey mate!”, laughing we wait,

Our screams could shatter glass.

The teacher has entered, ready to mentor,

And there we were making a mess.

Only five minutes remaining, we wanted it to be entertaining,

The amount of fun we had was stupendous!

Vaaruni C Debur, 13
Bengaluru, Karnataka

(Published 15 September 2023, 23:53 IST)
