India should strive for trade in rupees to a level sustainable for its banks and businesses

The RBI Report on Currency and Finance for 2020-21 stated, “Looking ahead, the emergence of the Indian Rupee as an international currency appears inevitable.”1 Against this backdrop, it seems likely that the newly notified Foreign Trade Policy 2023 has provided the policy springboard to turn this prediction into reality. The initiative by the Government of India has come at about the right time where India is emerging as the only large economy growing above the world growth rate.

Simply put, the internationalisation of a currency refers to its ability to be freely transacted between residents and non-residents and act as a reserve currency for global trade.

The new FTP provides for the settlement of foreign trade in rupees for both imports and exports. However, this must be done through a freely convertible Vostro account of a non-resident bank, not situated in a country which is part of the Asian Clearing Union (ACU), Nepal or Bhutan.2 The FTP also places minor additional conditions to allow said realization, but notably, the FTP also allows exports in INR to notified countries under the “Import for Export” mechanism.3 These provisions give substantial impetus towards internationalizing the Indian Rupee.

Read | Rupee goes global

The Vostro-based payment must be matched with a payment in free foreign currency, and notably, the remission of the aforesaid foreign currency by the buyer to its non-resident bank will be considered as export realization under the FTP.

An alternative to the above mechanism is also allowed via settling transactions through “Special Rupee Vostro Accounts” operated by certain authorized banks. This allows for importers and exporters to make/redeem payments in INR, with the same being adjusted against the Special Vostro account of the corresponding bank of the partner country.

The internationalisation of the rupee has been the subject of many policy initiatives and discussions by the Indian government. It has also enjoyed some international support with the arrangement of rupee denominated trade being at various levels of completion with Botswana, Fiji, Germany, Guyana, Israel, Kenya, Malaysia, Mauritius, Myanmar, New Zealand, Oman, Russia, Seychelles, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Uganda and the United Kingdom.

Read | Rupee goes global: Road ahead is fraught with risks

International trade transactions in Indian Rupee offer a unique opportunity to Indian businesses to increase their exports as foreign countries are now incentivised to procure goods from India. This also presents a potential path to limiting exposure of routine trade due to imposition of economic sanctions, as the monetary component of the transaction would be conducted in the rupee. Trade in rupee would reduce transactional cost in terms of fees and time as businesses will not have to deal with complex regulations for cross-border transactions for imports and exports. Increased usage of the rupee to settle payments would also provide a panacea to redress the depreciation of the rupee to some extent and shocks from foreign rate fluctuations. It would also somewhat diversify our foreign exchange reserves away from the USD, reducing our exposure to risks and turmoil in external markets.

It must be noted however that if a substantial portion of India’s trade is in rupees, then in the course of status-quo economic activities, non-residents would hold substantial rupee balances. This would heighten India’s vulnerability to external shocks, affecting our monetary stability.

The increased rupee trade would entail the development of banking infrastructure and integration with external financial markets where RBI and the Government of India could play a pivotal role. The development of infrastructure, however, poses a massive regulatory challenge, along with a substantial fixed cost, particularly to the Indian banking industry. The government should engage with its foreign counterparts for wider acceptance of the rupee-denominated trade to a level which is sustainable for the Indian banking industry as well as for the Indian trade community.

(The writer is a Partner at Economic Law Practice and co-heads the International Trade and Customs practice. He is a member of the Supreme Court Bar of India.)