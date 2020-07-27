Indian govt to ban 47 more Chinese apps, PUBG Mobile under scanner too

In June, the Indian government banned 59 Chinese apps including the popular TikTok, Helo, CamScanner, and others. Now, it has reportedly made another list of apps, which may face a similar fate soon.

India's government is all set to block 47 more Chinese apps on Google Play and Apple App Store. It has come to light that these applications were clones of the already banned apps, reported India Today TV citing govt sources.

Also, a total of 275 apps are under a security review of the Indian government. Among them, PUBG Mobile is also under scanner.

Earlier, the government had invoked its power under section 69A of the Information Technology Act and with the relevant provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and

Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009 and decided to block 59 apps. Additionally,

"There have been raging concerns on aspects relating to data security and safeguarding the privacy of 130 crore Indians. It has been noted recently that such concerns also pose a threat to the sovereignty and security of our country. The Ministry of Information Technology has received many complaints from various sources including several reports about misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India. The compilation of these data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures," the Indian government statement said.

Read more | Govt of India bans TikTok, ShareIt, Mi video call and 56 other Chinese apps [full list]

The Indian government is expected to release an official statement with regard to the ban of 47 apps soon.

Stay tuned. Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.