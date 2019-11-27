Indian OnePlus phone users' data stolen: CERT-In

OnePlus, earlier in the week, revealed that the company suffered a data leak and the hackers stole OnePlus phone owners' personal information including name, contact number, email and shipping address.

The Chinese firm did not reveal how many people were affected and also where the hacking took place. It has been widely reported that the proprietary OnePlus e-store's firewall might have been breached.

Now, CERT-In (Indian Computer Emergency Response Team) has released a statement that personal information of a little less than 3,000 OnePlus phone owners in India were compromised in the recent cyber attack.

DH has reached out to OnePlus India spokesperson. The official response is awaited.

Affected people have been warned that the hackers might send phishing emails to their personal email ID and lure them to reveal financial credentials.

"The kind of information exposed such as name, address, email can be abused to impersonate as the victim and gain access to other accounts. Even though OnePlus claims that password data was not accessed, users are still advised to change their OnePlus account passwords with a strong password," CERT-In said.

Also, people should not respond to emails from unknown persons. It goes without saying, do not open any attachments and never click URL links, as cyber criminals have the knack to recreate genuine-looking government messages like Income Tax notice or an ATM card block notification with a bank company logo.

Though OnePlus has assured people that the critical payment information and passwords are safe, the company has failed to learn any lessons from January 2018 incident.

Last year, OnePlus e-store got hacked and the bad actors had taken away credit card details of more than 40,000 OnePlus phone owners. They made fraudulent transactions, leaving the victims poorer by hundreds of dollars and Euros.

After the recent incident, OnePlus has announced that they are collaborating with world-renowned security platform in early December, and will formally launch a bug bounty programme before the end of 2019.

