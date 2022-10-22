India's place in the global medical supply chain

India's place in the global medical supply chain

India is the largest provider of generic drugs globally

Kalyan Ray
Kalyan Ray, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Oct 22 2022, 21:42 ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2022, 01:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

The Indian pharmaceutical industry is the world’s third-largest by volume and 14th-largest in terms of value. The total annual turnover of pharmaceuticals was Rs 2,89,998 crore in 2019-20. The pharma sector currently contributes to around 1.72 per cent of the country’s GDP.

India has the second-highest number of FDA (Food and Drug Administration)-approved plants outside the US. India is a global leader in the supply of Diphtheria, Tetanus and Pertussis (DPT), Bacillus Calmette–Guérin (BCG), and Measles vaccines. The country also accounts for 60 per cent of global vaccine production, contributing 40 per cent to 70 per cent of the World Health Organisation (WHO) demand for DPT and Bacillus Calmette–Guérin BCG vaccines, and 90 per cent of the WHO demand for the measles vaccine.

India is the largest provider of generic drugs globally. Access to affordable HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) treatment from India is one of the greatest success stories in medicine. Because of the low price, Indian medicines are preferred worldwide. 

(Source: Annual report of the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Government of India)

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Medicines

What's Brewing

Will Rohit & Co break the trend?

Will Rohit & Co break the trend?

Not just WFH, employees now want to ‘work whenever’

Not just WFH, employees now want to ‘work whenever’

Partial solar eclipse from Iceland to India on Oct 25

Partial solar eclipse from Iceland to India on Oct 25

Infographic | Global tech companies by workforce size

Infographic | Global tech companies by workforce size

Pak dropped off FATF grey list: What does it mean?

Pak dropped off FATF grey list: What does it mean?

Kannada film 'Hadinelentu' to open IFFI 2022's Panorama

Kannada film 'Hadinelentu' to open IFFI 2022's Panorama

 