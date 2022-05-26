Indie dogs are cool! Nixing common myths about them

Indian "desi" dogs, aka stray dogs, or Indie dogs, have always got the rough end of the stick. Left to fend for themselves on the streets, they often starve, suffer from untreated diseases and injuries, and are at high risk of road accidents.

However, Indies have become very popular with dog lovers across the country over the past few years. The shift in attitude towards these so-called "underdogs" has led to more of them getting homes. During the Covid lockdowns, many animal lovers adopted and fostered the neighbourhood Indie dogs they used to feed and care for earlier.

And they soon discovered that Indies are protective, loving, intelligent, strong, and adaptable.

No wonder the Indian armed forces, no less, have adopted Indie dogs as army dogs for their intelligence, trainability, and endurance. Plus, the Indies are not as expensive as the purebreds.

Some extraordinary Indies have a significant social media presence with hundreds of followers.

With all these stellar qualities, you'd think it'd be a cinch for an Indie to find a home. However, while times are changing, most people are averse to adopting an Indie because of the many myths surrounding them.

However, we're here to dispel some of the most common falsehoods about Indie dogs that stop people from adopting them or even looking after them.

Myth: Indie dogs often fall sick

Truth: They are the most resilient breed

"Indies have strong immunity. Like any other breed, they need nutritious food, regular exercise, and vet check-ups that include yearly vaccinations and deworming," Dr Ajay Satbige, Senior Veterinary Officer, Wiggles.in, told DH. "Indies rarely suffer from health issues like hip dysplasia, obesity, and genetic conditions,"

If you plan to adopt an Indie from a shelter, most of them will be vaccinated. However, if you happen to adopt one from the streets, get them vaccinated for ARV along with a vet check-up once you get them home. They live up to 13-16 human years and make great companions.

Myth: Indies are difficult to train

Truth: Smart, quick to grasp and adaptable

Since indie dogs are street smart and a highly intelligent breed, they can quickly adapt to their surroundings. They quickly follow the cues from trainers and parents and can understand commands in two to ten different languages. Once they settle in a secure environment, they can be trained with rewards and positive reinforcement.

Some purebreds like Golden Retrievers, Huskies, and Border Collies may have inherent genetic traits like retrieving, howling, and herding, which may influence their behavioural patterns, but Indies can be easily trained in any of these activities.

Myth: Indies need extra grooming

Truth: Need minimal grooming

Indies have a short, sparse coat that does not require regular trims/haircuts at all. Since they have no undercoat, they do not shed. You will rarely find any excess fur in your home. They need a bath once every 15-20 days to keep their coat clean.

Myth: Indies are aggressive

Truth: They make loving pets

Most first-time dog owners believe that Indie dogs would be different in behavioural patterns from purebred dogs. That's not the case.

"Indies are vigilant, energetic, and always ready for adventure," said Dr Satbige. "They are excellent swimmers and love to go on long treks with their pet parent/owner. They are known to bond well with children and senior citizens and display loyalty to guard their home and boundaries zealously. They consider their pet parent as their leader or alpha since they are used to living in packs."

(Gurpreet Kaur is a journalist who writes on lifestyle, entertainment and culture)