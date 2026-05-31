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Homespecials

Inside a different reality

Schizophrenia is a mental illness that affects how a person thinks, feels, behaves and experiences reality. It is not a split personality. It does not mean a person is weak, possessed, morally flawed or incapable of recovery.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 20:38 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 20:38 IST
healthSpecialsFeaturesschizophreniamental illness

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