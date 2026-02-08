<p>Every weekend in Bengaluru, a run club brings together a group of about 50 people, belonging to different walks of life and age groups, near a lake before sunrise. Most of them arrive alone, others with a friend. Some stand at a distance and scroll their phones, and others stretch while having a small conversation. Within a few minutes, they start running together. No racing, no competition. Just a space to find connections with similar interests.</p>.<p>Many adults participate in these weekly rituals not just for another fun weekend activity, but to form connections in a city where the traditional way of forming friendships no longer feels genuine. Across urban India, especially in cities where migration, long working hours, a commute that takes forever, and emotional burnout collide, a quiet social shift is underway. One that is more conscious and deeply personal.</p>.<p>Adults prefer ending friendships that feel emotionally exhausting, setting boundaries, and choosing smaller circles and meaningful relationships. Additionally, interest-led communities such as different activity clubs and social platforms also aid this shift.<br>Psychologists say this “friendship reset” is not driven by betrayal, but by burnout, personal responsibilities, caregiving, and increasing awareness of emotional boundaries.</p>.<p>What remains unanswered is the question: Who is worth the effort? This is not an epidemic of loneliness, but a revolution of emotional boundaries.</p>.<p><strong>Friendship or a chore?</strong></p>.<p>“I was everyone’s emergency contact,” says 25-year-old consultant Sneha Nair. “But when I needed support after I lost my job, no one came to help me. That was my turning point.”</p>.<p>Friendships in schools and colleges were forged through shared routines, proximity, or necessity. In adulthood, these default settings change, and the emotional bandwidth within people shrinks. "We are seeing people come in saying they are tired of friendships," says Yashika Pandey, a Bengaluru-based psychologist. "Not angry or hurt, just emotionally drained." Hustle-culture, financial burden, and digital fatigue are stretching people thin.

"Friendships sometimes take a backseat," she explains. "People carry expectations without wanting to put in the same effort because they are already tired elsewhere."

Vidha Choudhary, clinical psychology trainee, says, this shift is partly a result of how technology has affected the emotional availability of an individual. "There are so many 'shoulds' now. You should reply, you should react, you should show up, online or physically. The pressure to be constantly available creates emotional exhaustion.”</p>.<p><strong>The guilt of letting go</strong></p>.<p>In India, the urban population forms bonds that fill the void of distance from family. But they can dissolve within seconds when someone changes cities, jobs, or their personal life choices. Stepping back from friendships is often accompanied by guilt. Gitoshri Sen, clinical psychologist trainee, explains that society rarely validates emotional needs in platonic relationships.</p>.<p>“People don’t feel guilty because the friendship is good,” adds Yashika. “They feel guilty because it’s familiar.” The result is that many people decide to stay in relationships that silently drain them until it reaches a breaking point.</p>.<p>Vidha adds that grief also plays a part. “Losing closeness in a friendship can cause denial. There is also a fear of being abandoned or not finding another friendship.”</p>.<p><strong>A case of disconnect</strong></p>.<p>The involvement of social media has reshaped and also complicated adult friendships. WhatsApp groups create the illusion of intimacy. Instagram stories are constant updates without any real conversation. How people experience dating platforms equally adds to emotional exhaustion. “Most dating app burnout is from how casual apps are designed. Gamified swiping triggers dopamine loops that keep people scrolling without connecting,” Chandni Gaglani, head of Aisle Network, explains.</p>.<p>This digital fatigue is pushing people to disconnect themselves not just from screens, but from relationships that are majorly sustained through them. Gitoshri explains that there is pressure attached to simple digital gestures. “People feel expected to respond quickly, react, or engage consistently online. When that does not happen, it can feel like rejection.”</p>.<p>The result is a lack of emotional depth and rising exhaustion. “People express discomfort indirectly through muting, blocking, or passive digital withdrawal rather than direct communication,” she adds.</p>.<p><strong>Meaning, not matches</strong></p>.<p>The same burnout one experiences in friendships is also reflected in the dating scenario. Chandni says she has observed what people expect from a connection. “It’s no longer about possibilities or how many conversations you can juggle. It’s about finding ‘the one’.”</p>.<p>This reiterates what psychologists have observed in friendships. Whether it is dating or platonic bonds, the importance has moved towards intention instead of one-sided or shallow relationships. Gaglani notes, “Dating platform users want to feel seen and understood, not just matched.”</p>.<p>“A healthy relationship in an urban context looks like consistency, comfort and support. But there’s a fine-tuning of expectations from each other and how each manages to communicate and fulfil it,” adds Vidha.</p>.<p><strong>Reaching out, again</strong></p>.<p>This shift is not limited to young adults. Women and men in their 40s and 50s are also seeking low-drama and interest-based friendships. To ease this feeling of inadequacy, trekking clubs, pottery workshops, music circles, and cycling groups are becoming social lifelines for many.</p>.<p>“At this age, emotional chaos can be very jarring,” says a 42-year-old insurance professional, who joined a weekend cycling group. “We bond over the activity, and the conversation flows naturally. These friendships may be lighter, but are without emotional overdependence,” he adds.</p>.<p><strong>Boundaries as protection</strong></p>.<p>Experts say that what has changed is how people now interpret boundaries. While earlier generations were encouraged to adjust and compromise, today’s urban population is learning to say no. “It is a mature step to take when you enforce boundaries in friendships,” says Yashika. “It just means that you value that bond and person a lot to keep them around and not let it get draining.”</p>.<p>“In the earlier days, we tolerated emotional overload,” says Vidha. “Now people are learning that boundaries are not rejection, but instead it is protection.”</p>.<p>Psychologists argue that setting healthy boundaries allows friendships to survive adulthood pressure: career, family, mental health, and distance, without collapsing. But these boundaries also mean that some relationships that cannot adapt naturally break away.</p>.<p><strong>Shared activities</strong></p>.<p>While old and traditional ways of forming connections weaken, new ones are emerging. Sidharth Yadav, founder of Stride Run Club, says many people arrive carrying social anxiety, nervousness, and loneliness. “Around 30 to 40 per cent come alone. They’ve moved cities, lost long friendships, or grown apart from older circles.”</p>.<p>Shared activity makes it a safe space for unforced conversations. “Direct socialising feels awkward,” he says. “But when you meet through an activity, there’s no pressure to impress. The connection feels more real.”</p>.<p>Over time, recognition and routine create trust, making people shed their old identities. “People start opening up because they feel seen,” he adds.</p>.<p>Interest-led communities, once created by solo individuals, are now being practised by large-scale social platforms like Aisle Network, organising walkathons, workshops, or hobby meet-ups, as a result of how shared activities help people form real connections.</p>.<p><strong>No emotional performance</strong></p>.<p>Nithin N, a 37-year-old principal solutions consultant, joined a run club after months of working from home. “I wanted to meet people who shared the same interests,” he says. “By my fifth run, I already had 10–15 friends.”</p>.<p>For Dr Ichita Joshi, a dentist, joining a run club offered more than fitness. “Running alone didn’t feel safe as a woman. Here, I had people motivating me, and I made a social circle. Such connections do not require emotional performance. People come together, meet, move, talk, and leave, without feeling any pressure,” she adds.</p>.<p><strong>And no emotional debt</strong></p>.<p>What develops in these spaces is a new model of friendship. The kind that is lighter but has more depth and value.</p>.<p>“When people feel included and their names remembered, they start opening up,” says Sidharth. “In a world where recognition is scarce, that matters.”</p>.<p>“You don’t have to message every day,” says Dr Ichita. “You meet after weeks and pick up where you left off. There’s no feeling of guilt.” She calls them happy, low-effort friendships.</p>.<p>Nithin says these interest-led communities help revive his old friendships. “People saw me running and reached out again. We reconnected again through shared routines.”</p>.<p>The search for safety</p>.<p>Friendships are often formed by shared situations, not taught skills. As people grow, move, and change, their emotional needs shift, reshaping who they feel connected to.</p>.<p>Across psychologists, community founders, and people, one ‘need’ that stands out is emotional safety.</p>.<p>“A healthy friendship is one where there is respect for one’s needs and boundaries,” says Yashika. “It does not mean you constantly talk. It means empowering your friend and being there when needed.”</p>.<p>“These ‘emotional safety nets’ allow space for vulnerability, where people feel comfortable sharing their struggles,” adds Gitoshri.</p>.<p>“Emotional availability has become a non-negotiable filter,” says Chandni. “According to ‘The Commitment Decade’ study, one in three dating app users would end a relationship due to inconsistent behaviour, one in four if effort isn’t reciprocated, and one in five if emotional availability is missing,” she explains.</p>.<p><strong>Not withdrawal but awareness</strong></p>.<p>In a country that has long glorified large social circles and emotional tolerance, many are embracing emotional honesty. Contemporary urban Indians are no longer willing to give up their mental health for social commitments. Instead, they are choosing connections that are more real, mutual, safe, and aligned with their principles.</p>.<p>“This reset is emotional maturity, not withdrawal,” Gaglani says. “With greater self-awareness comes a clearer sense of needs, boundaries, and emotional capacity. People are choosing steadier, more aligned relationships that feel emotionally safe and sustainable.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">As Nithin puts it, “Friendships do not require similar backgrounds or workplaces. Meaningful connections can form anywhere.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">Once the run came to an end, some went home with a new friend, while others found a sense of belonging.</p>