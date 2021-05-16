‘ASHA work is voluntary, so fixed salary is not possible’ 

Since ASHAs are from the local community, they have better access to the public. We have given them all possible orientation, from protecting themselves to creating awareness on various Covid challenges and norms.

They have even been trained in screening, referrals, information education communications to create awareness regarding Covid-19 control, swab collection etc.

However, presently ASHA workers play a vital role in screening, IEC and referrals. Like all other healthcare staff, they also have additional Covid work, which has been incentivised.

ASHA workers are provided incentives under State and National Health Mission (NHM). They are drawing fixed incentives of Rs 7,000 per month apart from performance-based incentives of around Rs 3,000 to 5,000 per month based on the service provided.

The state has ensured the delivery of incentives by 5th to 10th of every month. There is a delay of release of incentive for the month of March and April 2021 as the department has planned to shift to Direct Beneficiaries Transfer mode of payment to ensure timely payment to all ASHA workers.

The NHM performance-based incentives are presently paid timely through PFMS mode till date. Sometimes it is delayed due to technical reasons. Since ASHA workers are social activists and not working on contractual or outsourced agencies and are incentive-based, fixed salary provision is not possible as per rules.

(Dr Prabhudev B Gowda, State Nodal Officer, ASHA programme)