Awareness, collaborative approach strengthen conservation

As an ancient civilisation, India has a rich and diverse stock of heritage buildings in different parts of the country. The fundamental lack of appreciation for conservation means that many of them are in a state of decay and neglect.

By and large, people are not aware of this wealth of architectural heritage and there is an attitude of indifference when it comes to protecting them.

As tourists, we may admire some architectural marvels like the Taj Mahal, Konark or Brihadeeswara Temple, but there are thousands of other heritage structures, including private properties, that hardly receive any attention.

There are three types of architectural heritage — monuments, groups of buildings and sites like the one in Hampi. It is necessary to identify them, document their history, assess their condition, and take action to protect them. The more difficult task is to restore and preserve them reflecting the historical continuum of the building and the place. All this requires legal support, administrative action and financial resources.

The government has taken a number of measures to protect the built heritage. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is primarily responsible for preservation, conservation and environmental development of centrally protected monuments and regulate related activities in the country as per the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act of 1958.

In 1984, the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) was established with a view to “stimulate and spearhead heritage awareness and conservation in India”.

It is actively engaged in the restoration of monuments and creating public awareness through activities like heritage walks, workshops, exhibitions and publications.

Several challenges

However, there are formidable challenges when it comes to protection and restoration of architectural heritage in India.

Natural and environmental factors like floods, storms, earthquakes and pollution can cause severe damage to the buildings.

The Taj Mahal, already known to be losing its sheen due to pollution, suffered damages due to a deadly thunderstorm in May this year. The Lotus temple of Delhi is said to be turning grey.

Sadly, man-made factors are also at play. In 2019, a group of young men vandalised a pillar of the Vishnu Temple at the famous world heritage site of Hampi.

Another key issue pertains to the planning norms in cities which fail to take into account the requirements of heritage protection and turn a blind eye to violation of building regulations.

Protecting private property with heritage value is therefore fraught with difficulties. Some major metropolitan cities have heritage regulations, but many others don’t.

There are some lessons to be learnt from European countries, where heritage is preserved with passion and pride. In Paris, the central part of the city where people live is also a protected area. While the façade of buildings has an 18th century appearance, inside the apartments, they have all the modern amenities. And the laws are strictly enforced.

In India, we need to adopt a collaborative approach by involving the government, cultural centres, educational institutions and the community to create awareness and instil pride in our priceless heritage. We must also develop the required manpower, both in quantity and quality and invest more funds in heritage.

Money should come not only from the government but also from philanthropy.

(The writer is convenor, INTACH Karnataka Chapter)