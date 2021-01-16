Education at the doorstep

To enable continuous learning for children across sections during Covid-19, the Department of Public Instruction launched the Vidyagama programme in August last year.

The programme, which caters to students from Classes 6 to 9, mandated government school teachers to engage students in their neighbourhoods and mentor them.

Though there were some glitches, this programme was lauded for its innovative approach to ensure every child's Right to Education, particularly those from underprivileged sections.

This was halted temporarily when Covid-19 cases were reported among the participants. The programme was relaunched in January in a revised format, along with regular classes for Class 10 and II PUC. Now the classes are conducted in schools, in small groups.