Ending jhum in the Northeast

A big forest fire that broke out on December 29, 2020 in the Dzukou Valley, a picturesque trekking spot along the Nagaland-Manipur border could be doused after a two week-long fight by Indian Air Force (IAF), National Disaster Response Force, Army and other agencies.

The fire started on the Nagaland side but spread faster towards Manipur keeping the disaster management agencies on their toes for two weeks. Since December 2020, three such major forest fire incidents have been reported in Nagaland, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.

Although the exact reason for the Dzukou fire could not be ascertained, jhum cultivation (slash and burn cultivation) practised on the hills by the tribal farmers is often blamed for such incidents. The jungles are slashed and set on fire and then cleared for cultivation.

Campfires left unattended, discarded cigarette stubs and arson are some other reasons for such jungle fire.

The Nagaland government has embarked on a mission to encourage farmers to give up jhum and switch over to coffee cultivation.