GST woes, Covid pandemic leave MSMEs gasping

After working as a labourer for a decade, Saravanan (42) donned the cap of an entrepreneur in 2006. With many aspirations supported by hard work, he set up a micro-scale engineering unit in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, popular as South India’s Manchester.

The first decade as an entrepreneur felt seamless. Things went downhill when the Union government introduced the Goods and Services Tax Act (GST Act) in 2017. The regime brought job units and micro enterprises into the tax ambit, but the move came when the largely cash-dependent industry was already suffering due to liquidity issues due to the demonetisation in November 2016.

Units, like the one Saravanan owned, came under the higher 18% tax bracket making the going difficult for job work units and micro-enterprises. The job units, which largely consist of five to 10 people, form an integral part of India's industrial ecosystem. They couldn’t take the shock.

The differential tax slabs — lower tax slabs for finished goods and higher slabs for the raw materials used in them — was a major cause of the chaos. The government did course correct later, like bringing the tax bracket to 12%, but it was already too late.

Five years down the line, Saravanan has shut his unit and sold his machinery. "The surmounting losses reached the peak during the Covid-19 lockdown," he says.

“From zero debt in 2006 to a loan outstanding of Rs 18 lakh in 2022, didn’t I come a long way in just 16 years?” asked Saravanan. “And this, after having sold everything that I had. I hardly make Rs 20,000 a month now,” he told DH.

Despite the losses, many units did fight back and were on their feet by 2019. That is when the global economic slowdown snatched orders from them — they hoped this too would pass.

Then there was the Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdown. The subsequent increase in prices of raw materials was perhaps the final nail in the coffin. These consecutive issues put Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), known as the backbone of the Indian economy, in deep distress.

Several thousand micro-industrial units across the country are going out of business over the past few years, more so after the Covid-19 lockdown.

R Raju, past president of Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association, owns a metal firm in Bengaluru. He says the past five years have been the most challenging since he launched his business in 2006. He complains that the government continues to bring changes to tax slabs even five years after the GST regime was introduced.

He expressed dissatisfaction that there was no leniency extended to micro and small enterprises in the GST regime. “Come what may, we have to file returns on the 20th of every month. And we are being charged interest on penalties,” Raju says.

Though the government exempted job manufacturing units with less than Rs 40 lakh turnover from the tax ambit, large companies that issue orders insist on a GST number. These firms still take 90 to 120 days to make payments despite the government asking them to stick to a 45-day period.

“We usually survive on a hand-to-mouth basis. When the government asked us to pay GST every month, we had no choice but to borrow money and pay taxes to avoid complications. The borrowings have only increased over the months,” C Sivakumar of Coimbatore Tiruppur Districts Micro and Cottage Entrepreneurs Association, tells DH.

Economic mismanagement

Human development economist Santosh Mehrotra attributes “economic mismanagement” by the Union government to the mess that MSMEs find themselves in today.

“Note ban was a disaster that sent clusters of MSMEs and the unorganised sector down the drain. It was followed by GST, slowdown, and repeated Covid-19 induced lockdowns,” says Mehrotra.

Many entrepreneurs whom DH spoke to complained of problems in the GST regime that need to be sorted out. Take the case of Manjunath Rao from Karnataka, who filed GST in the wrong category for a product his firm bought.

“We filed in the wrong category for six months, paid penalty and applied for the refund. I did get the refund. However, after five years I got a notification that I had to pay interest for those six months for delay of payment. In fact, now I have to pay interest for five years. Can we afford to keep paying penalties?” Rao asks.

Though GST has brought many into the tax net, the higher slabs, insiders say, have forced many to evade the system. On this, Babu of Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (CODISSIA) says the Centre should take a cue from then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s promise that the tax rates will be reduced when GST collections increase.

“The country keeps posting record GST collections and this is the time to reduce the tax slabs. This will not just come as a reprieve to micro and small enterprises but encourage many to comply,” Babu adds.

Aftermath of Covid

The price of raw materials like iron, steel, cotton, and yarn among many others has been on the upswing since October 2020, pushing many MSMEs to the brink.

Jaimin Vasa of the Gujarat Chemical Association says raw materials witnessed a 200% to 300% hike and demand is also not picking up.

Besides working on capital issues, the MSMEs had to incur huge expenditures on maintaining machinery that was idle for about 10 months in two years.

K Mariappan, President, Tamil Nadu Small and Tiny Industries Association, warned many businesses will go down the drain if the prices of raw materials were not controlled.

Skilled labour is another major problem that MSMEs are facing. “We have a 30% to 40% shortage of labour. We barely manage to complete orders on time,” Raju says.

Mehrotra feels the Union government could have addressed the labour shortage issue effectively by announcing an urban employment guarantee scheme. “Such a scheme would have also substituted the government’s expenditure on rural MNREGA as it would have kept workers in cities,” he says.

Access to credit

The Union Government did step in during the Covid lockdown to help the suffering MSMEs by announcing a stimulus package and introducing schemes like the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS).

However, studies conducted by independent organisations said the financial aid of the governments — both the Centre and states — did not reach the majority of the MSMEs due to ineligibility.

K E Raghunathan, Chairman, Association of Indian Entrepreneurs, says the governments’ financial packages came with riders making only 7% to 8% of MSMEs eligible.

"The problem is the government treated all sectors on an equal footing. They should have gone for a case-to-case solution. Those who wanted (credit) never got, and those who did not need but were eligible but never availed or needed more,” Raghunathan says.

A survey titled Indian MSME Responses to Covid-19 Pandemic Crisis, conducted from July to December 2021 in select states in south India, found that only a little over 38% entrepreneurs were found ineligible for ECLGS while only 12% availed funds using the scheme.

A report by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants found that around 80% of MSMEs lack access to traditional lending channels. The lack of low-cost traditional loans push many entrepreneurs to go for informal sources like moneylenders who charged heavy interest.

Mariappan says banks should adopt the strategy of rehabilitation, restructuring and revival before going for recovery. “If MSMEs have to survive, banks should provide short-term and timely loans to entrepreneurs,” he says.

Pradeep Shuroor, a micro-scale businessman from Karnataka, says, “Even in banks, there is an exorbitant rate of interest if there is a delay in payment."

Shutting shop

All these difficulties mean that MSMEs have been dying quick deaths. In 2021 alone, according to the Union government's conservative estimates, 5,577 MSMEs shut shop.

M V Ramesh Babu, who heads CODISSIA, says around 30% of the micro-units in the city have gone out of business in the past few years.

The situation isn’t rosy in Gujarat, a heavily industrialised state, either. Gujarat Chemical Association claims that nearly one-third of the 11,000 units in the state, 98% of which are MSMEs, are suffering because of a 50% reduction in production.

"Roughly 30% to 40% units have been forced out of business in Ahmedabad and elsewhere in the state in the past two years," Jayendra Tanna, President, Gujarat Traders' Federation, says.

Uttar Pradesh has 90 lakh registered MSMEs, making the sector the biggest job provider in the state. Even here, conservative estimates say, around 35% of micro and small units have closed in the past few years.

“These units were suffering, like their counterparts in other states, from non-availability of skilled labour, high cost of power, lack of proper roads and non-availability of piped water,” an entrepreneur from UP says.

In Kanpur, the number of closed mills is much higher than the ones that are open. The leather industry is also suffering due to government restrictions – they now operate just 15 days a month.

While Raghunathan says there is a “total disconnect” between reality and policymakers, Mehrotra says the government should stop “frowning at domain experts” and involve MSMEs while formulating policies.

(With inputs from Varsha Gowda in Bengaluru, Satish Jha in Ahmedabad, Mrityunjay Bose in Mumbai, and Sanjay Pandey in Lucknow)