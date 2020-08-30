Karnataka’s ordinance raj: Neither by the people, nor for the people

In the last 4 months, the Karnataka has issued 12 ordinances, many of far-reaching consequences.

India is a parliamentary democracy with the separation of powers between the executive, the judiciary and the legislature being a foundational principle. It is the legislature which has the power to make laws. The Supreme Court in a landmark judgement, Krishna Kumar Singh Vs State of Bihar held that ordinances were to be used only if the President or the Governor were satisfied that there is a need to take immediate action, only in exceptional circumstances.

Out of the 12 ordinances issued, only two of them fulfill this criterion – the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Ordinance to consolidate laws related to epidemics and the GST ordinance to extend the dates of filing income tax returns.

The other ordinances neither had urgency nor should they have been passed without debate. Four ordinances have caused widespread anger across the state — the amendments to Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Act, to labour laws and to the Karnataka Land Reforms Act. No material has been shared to show the urgency. This has also been done when the physical distancing rules and section 144 was in place.

This prevented people from even protesting the ordinances fully, prevented people from having meetings to debate and discuss, to show dissent democratically. Isn’t this then governance by stealth?

Another factor to be observed is that the APMC ordinance and the labour laws ordinance were issued after the Centre wrote to states to do so. Further, the central government at the same time also issued three ordinances related to agriculture, in June which takes away the states' power to regulate markets, to levy taxes and to protect farmers. This goes against the very basics of federalism. Why have an elected government at the state when Delhi either dictates state laws or amends laws to further weaken the role of the states?

The labour law ordinances were ostensibly to aid business. Labour laws are applicable to establishments of certain sizes and this amendment has increased that applicable size. For instance, establishments with 20 or more workers had to register under the Contract Labour Act. Now this limit has been increased to 50 workers. Similarly the limit is increased for the Factories Act and the Industrial Disputes Act.

In effect, the ordinances allow for easier closure of business, allows for lower compensation for workers, allows for business to do with the provision of crèches and other basic facilities. How does something which takes away basic rights of workers, something which allows more business to close help the economy?

The Karnataka Land Reforms (Amendment) Ordinance 2020 is also the most contentious. The ordinance ensured that non-agriculturists can also buy farm land; that the limit of holding is increased and that all cases pertaining to the violation of this Act will stand abated. In a state where 1.7 crore out of 6.7 crore people are landless agricultural labourers, we needed more land reform, not lesser.

Coming at a time of severe agricultural distress, this amendment may push small farmers to sell their lands in distress and lose the one asset which protected them. This amendment will increase rural poverty.

Among the several other impacts of this amendment - cases pertaining to illegal transfer of agricultural land, cases which involve land worth 1000s of crores will go in favour of those who violated the law and purchased the land. The government has also issued circulars to allow for registration of farm land to non-agriculturists.

In case this ordinance is not made into law, what will happen to the cases, of the new registrations? The Supreme court has held that the rights caused by ordinances exits only as long as the ordinance exists so will the cases re-start? Will the new registrations be nullified? Can one imagine the extent of confusion?

This ordinance cannot also be seen in isolation. Prior to the pandemic, the government amended section 109 of the Land Reforms Act to make it easier to purchase agricultural lands for irrigation purposes. During the pandemic , it introduced further changes to the Act through the ordinance above and brought in an ordinance to amend the Karnataka Industrial (Facilitation) Act, 2002, which allowed for industries to be set-up without prior approvals. The amendment prior to the lockdown and these two ordinances together make it easier for large capital to enter the rural land markets, encourage industry at the cost of agriculture and will ultimately push up rural poverty as it pauperizes the rural peasants.

The ordinances in fact do not solve problems but create new ones. This is best seen by examining the APMC amendment. During the lockdown, farmers could not sell their produce as vehicles and workers could not move around, farmers couldn’t reach APMCs. The government decided to address this by amending the AMPC Act removing a key provision that states that agricultural trade must happen only in APMCs.

However, this definitely did not solve any problem related to the lockdown as even private traders could not arrange for vehicles or people. The farmers in fact had requested that the government, which had the wherewithal to do direct purchase from the farmers, but the government refused to do so and instead amended the APMC Act. This allows private traders to go directly to farmers and buy produce. This may look beneficial but is dangerous.

The APMC is governed by a democratically elected committee and conducts business by auction. This ensures a certain level of transparency and also a grievance redressal mechanism. Now if a representative of a large trader

directly goes to the farm, the farmer is neither aware of the market price nor does he have any legal protection if the trader short-changes him.

For sure there are issues with the functioning of the APMCs, but the amendment does nothing to address those issues but instead weakens it by allowing private traders to conduct trade anywhere.

This could have been prevented if there was a proper debate and farmers' views were also taken on board.

It has issued orders to effect changes in governance and create a situation where this will be presented as fait-accompli. The ordinances are a violation of the principle of separation of powers, of the federal structure of our constitution and go against the democratic spirit. It is only fair that they be withdrawn and any changes brought in after wide-spread debate and consultation.

(The author is a Bengaluru-based advocate.)