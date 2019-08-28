Koppal among worst malnutrition hit districts

Food for thought
Data show that Koppal is among the worst districts in the country in terms of malnutrition.
“We are developing a multi-pronged strategy to tackle the problem which includes both short-term and long-term solutions,” said Koppal DC P Sunil Kumar.
For the past four months, children in 88 anganwadis in the mining-affected areas of the district have been provided with dates and a variety of sprouts. As this supplementary food had a positive impact on the children now the district administration has launched a similar programme for pregnant and lactating women.
“The success of this programme lies in its participatory approach,” he said.
This indicates that when local people are involved in the decision-making process, the reach and acceptance level becomes high. He admitted that there have been problems in the implementation of ICDS programmes due to officers’ negligence and said that efforts are on to monitor the programme with top officials at the helm.
What needs to happen
Inclusion of teenagers in the intervention programmes
Holistic and region-specific nutrition programmes
Availability of the right food for families
Public health centres as resource centres that provide information and counselling about nutrition and health
Awareness among people about the ICDS programmes and other nutrition-related programmes
Child-friendly infrastructure in anganwadis
Unburdening anganwadi workers
Quality learning aids and tools
Toilets in anganwadis and enforcement of hygiene practices
End of malpractice in the ICDS programmes through strict vigilance
Train and motivate anganwadi workers in identifying nutritionrelated problems in children
Awareness about the adverse effects of malnutrition
Health workers as ambassadors of nutrition
Better job opportunities in rural areas
Kitchen garden in every house