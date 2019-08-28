Koppal among worst malnutrition hit districts

Food for thought

Data show that Koppal is among the worst districts in the country in terms of malnutrition.

“We are developing a multi-pronged strategy to tackle the problem which includes both short-term and long-term solutions,” said Koppal DC P Sunil Kumar.

For the past four months, children in 88 anganwadis in the mining-affected areas of the district have been provided with dates and a variety of sprouts. As this supplementary food had a positive impact on the children now the district administration has launched a similar programme for pregnant and lactating women.

“The success of this programme lies in its participatory approach,” he said.

This indicates that when local people are involved in the decision-making process, the reach and acceptance level becomes high. He admitted that there have been problems in the implementation of ICDS programmes due to officers’ negligence and said that efforts are on to monitor the programme with top officials at the helm.

What needs to happen

Inclusion of teenagers in the intervention programmes

Holistic and region-specific nutrition programmes

Availability of the right food for families

Public health centres as resource centres that provide information and counselling about nutrition and health

Awareness among people about the ICDS programmes and other nutrition-related programmes

Child-friendly infrastructure in anganwadis

Unburdening anganwadi workers

Quality learning aids and tools

Toilets in anganwadis and enforcement of hygiene practices

End of malpractice in the ICDS programmes through strict vigilance

Train and motivate anganwadi workers in identifying nutritionrelated problems in children

Awareness about the adverse effects of malnutrition

Health workers as ambassadors of nutrition

Better job opportunities in rural areas

Kitchen garden in every house