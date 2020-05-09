KSDC will provide skilled manpower as per industry needs: C N Ashwath Narayan

Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan is in charge of skill development and higher education, which makes him feel confident that he can deliver results. “I specifically asked for the skill development portfolio,” he tells DH’s Bharath Joshi while acknowledging the challenges that lie ahead. Excerpts:

Is the government planning to revamp skill development schemes in light of the COVID-19 pandemic?

The basic tenet of the state’s skill development schemes is strong. Hence, the requirement of revamp does not arise. Having said that, it’s imperative to adapt to the situation. In view of COVID-19, we’re adding more elements and delivery mechanisms. We’ve created online.kaushalkar.com to offer online skill courses. Initially, free courses in collaboration with RV Skills, IBM, Nasscom will be offered. Going forward, courses can be paid for. We’re facilitating a Skill Registry to connect skilled workforce with customers. The Karnataka Skill Development Corporation (KSDC) has implemented an online aptitude test for aspirants to identify their strengths and skill training will be provided based on their recommendations.

Industry experts believe that India will have a lot more opportunities coming from outsourced jobs, which will require the country to be prepared with skilled force. How does Karnataka plan to handle this demand?

During the lockdown, the KSDC initiated discussions and virtual meetings with the private sector and industry associations to know the skill deficit post-COVID-19, so that their needs can be catered to. As an outcome, KSDC is gathering the industry requirements and will provide skilled manpower specific to each organisation’s needs. The KSDC is also reaching out to industries that have lost skilled manpower due to migration. Crucially, the KSDC is the nodal agency for migrants and repatriates into Karnataka. Skilled repatriates with international experience will also augment the industry requirement to cater to those jobs that are coming to India from China. All trainees undergoing the KSDC skill training under CMKKY scheme should be provided with soft skills. This will enhance their employability quotient both domestically as well as abroad.

It is said that skill development schemes are being misused with funds from the government being claimed for skill training without ensuring quality.

Uniform quality training can be provided only by certified trainers. There is a dearth of certified trainers in the country. Training of trainers, thus creating master trainers, is one of the key focus areas of the department for 2020. Karnataka will create training material in English and Kannada, provide training and accredit training centers that have certified trainers. We’re also creating training pedagogy for master trainers. This will ensure standard delivery protocols across the state.

What does the government intend to do to stringently monitor the functioning of skill development centres?

There are already several measures in place. The training is periodically monitored through inspection by the district skill development officers. Payment is released only after inspection and recommendation from the District Skill Mission. The department is currently telecalling the candidates for their feedback. We have a mechanism where trainees can reach out through the online portal kaushalkar.com for grievance redressal. We’ll strive to uphold quality by adapting to any gaps that we notice.

Studies show that skills that aren’t relevant to the needs are being imparted.

The term ‘relevant needs’ is very subjective – every organisation has a different DNA and hence, there will be a cultural gap. The department can provide skill training and general soft skills. It is the onus of the employers to fill the specific gaps. Skilling can be successful when all stakeholders can partner for equitable creation and distribution of the skill pool in the country. The very objective of skill training is to provide means of livelihood through employment or self-employment. The final payment is also linked to the same. If the skilled youth are employed, then it means that there is a requirement of that particular skill. The curriculum is provided by the industry through Sector Skill Councils and content is being developed. Hence, the content and curriculum are from the industry.

The 2017 Skill Development Policy was developed keeping in mind the shortcomings in the earlier 2008 policy. However, little seems to have changed...

It’s a known fact that there are concerns on quality and measurement (of skills). We’re making use of distance education and online training for self-learning. We’re also trying to avail common facilities instead of spending money. If someone needs to get trained, h/she should be connected to places where things are really happening. We can’t afford to create a lab environment. I can’t ask a person who wants to learn carpentry to spend thousands of rupees to get material and learn. Instead, it makes sense to take the person to where carpentry is happening. I’ve visited some of the world’s best skill training places. Skilling costs more than engineering. In some countries, children are exposed to this hands-on culture from as early as Class 6.

And what about post-skilling employment?

Tackling demand-and-supply is a challenging area. It’s mandatory for every company to enroll its (skill) requirements in the employment exchanges. They need to notify. But if they don’t notify, there’s no provision to take action against them. If companies notify, we’ll get to know which sectors need manpower and what’s the shortage in the number and skills. We can have an excellent, vibrant ecosystem.