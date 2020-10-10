Problems plague research in India's science capital

As a city that is home to several top-tier institutions and is often heralded as the ‘science capital’ of India, Bengaluru should have been leading the country in scientific research. But the problems which plague research in India have also been familiar to scientists here for a while now — inadequate focus on research, too little money and a chronic inability to recognise talent.

Despite the presence of several eminent universities, the city only publishes a few thousand research papers a year, the bulk of them being published by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc); in 2019-20 only 2,043 papers were published by autonomous scientific institutes in the city, with 1,613 by the Indian Academy of Sciences (IASc), its high output explained by the fact that it publishes a science journal of its own.

Read | The gaping R&D-sized hole in India’s growth story

“If you look at the statistics of the number of Indian scientists per lakh, the number of papers in the country compared to others, it is clear that we need strengthening of all our research and education mechanisms,” said Dr K Kasturirangan, former ISRO chairman and chairman of the New Education Policy (NEP) draft committee.

“The issue is not that we have a dearth of talent in the country,” Dr Kasturirangan added. “We have originality and I think we produce some of the best engineers, but we need to really fill in the gaps and properly analyse where we are falling short,” he said. The problem of a lack of innovation is also exacerbated by a disconnect between academia and industries. Dr Jahnavi Phalkey, Founding Director of the Science Gallery Bengaluru, points out that research within industries is low; in contrast to industries like the Bell Labs in America which has won several Nobel prizes, in India industries are more preoccupied with licensing existing technologies.

A case in point: when a team at the National Aeronautics Laboratory in Bengaluru proposed the development of an unstable aerospace dynamic system for the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) programme — a critical bit of technology which the country did not possess — senior officials proved discouraging.

“It was said that any money put into the indigenous development of this system would be a waste of time. Ultimately, the team did develop this system. But the damage caused by a lack of confidence was serious. The lack of recognition is a serious impediment to the proliferation of research in this country,” said Dr Roddam Narasimha, of the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research, who is also known as the “father” of the LCA programme.

Another scientist said that even ISRO, widely lauded for its space feats, had not necessarily done anything new. “Much of their work has been repurposing existing technologies with a phenomenal degree of success.”

Gender and science

The other issue is the absence of women in science in India. Dr Tuli Dey of the Savitribai Phule Pune University who has studied the issue, has found stark gender inequalities and biases which she says impacts Indian research.

For example, within Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), the average female faculty amounts to only 11.24%. Among top institutes of eminence, the IISc is the worst, where only 8.6% of faculty members are women. “By inhibiting Indian women from research, India ultimately harms itself because discoveries potentially missed out by India will be made by other people in other countries,” Dey said. “It is just simply advantageous mathematics to get more women scientists into research,” she added.

“The attitudes require a social transformation,” Dr Jahnavi said. “In China, they invested heavily in institutions, but at the same time, there has also been a social transformation, whereby students and researchers have greater freedom to explore research ambitions. We have institutions which cannot even do basic things.”

Underfunded institutes

Low funding is to blame, explained Dr Satyajit Mayor, Director, National Centre for Biological Sciences. “Frankly speaking, the situation is bad. Ten years ago, there was a sense of optimism about scientific advancements because India had made huge investments in science in the early 2000s. Now we are in a state of deceleration. Public investment in science has shrunk. And during the Covid pandemic, it has shrunk further,” he said.

IISc’s Director Dr Govindan Rangarajan concurred that funding is a challenge. “We rely largely on government support, and in recent years, have been raising money from non-government sources as well. This is something that we will continue to do. But we are unlikely to be able to match the resources available to foreign universities,” he said.

The science departments at IISc have a high annual expenditure of around Rs 1,000 crores. However, this includes funding and grants that the labs have to largely procure on their own devices.

Dr Mayor cautioned that if science funding falls further, not just Karnataka but India could be disadvantaged for a long time.

“We are already eight years down the dwindling funding line and we can see the tail of the deceleration. When the system grinds to a halt, it will take a long time for it to start up again,” he said.