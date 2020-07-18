Scale of irregularity not fully unearthed: Congress leader H K Patil

The complaints of corruption in government departments over the procurement of equipment to fight Covid-19 hit the limelight after the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) sought an explanation from the government. In an interview with DH’s Akram Mohammad, PAC chairman and Congress leader H K Patil, insists that the government should ensure that all documents pertaining to procurement are safeguarded to prevent manipulation.

When did PAC first receive the complaint?

PAC received a complaint from a social organisation on May 19. The complainant had attached documents related to procurement, and requested PAC to investigate and initiate action on any irregularities.

Once we received a second complaint alleging more irregularities, many PAC members felt that it was a serious issue and we decided that the committee should inspect the facilities arranged at various hospitals and Covid care centres. After the PAC decided to inspect on May 28, a notification was issued by the Legislature Secretariat that we were not allowed to visit, citing risks associated with Covid-19.

Even though we wrote multiple letters to the Speaker to reconsider his decision and allow us to visit facilities, check the quality of services rendered and safety equipment provided to corona warriors, there was no response. We also raised questions about why the lowest bidders of a floated tender were ignored in two to three cases while procuring some materials.

After the initial complaint, did you ask officials to submit documents regarding the procurement of Covid-19 equipment?

Following the complaint, PAC directed Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department to share the documents. I also shared the enclosures of the complaint and sought a report from him. PAC had also written to the Chief Secretary asking him to verify the complaint and ensure that no documents in connection to the case are manipulated and asked him to place the documents in the custody of senior officials.

Were any officials summoned by the PAC?

Yes, we had summoned all senior officials, including Commissioner of Health and Family Department and Additional Director of Karnataka Drug Logistics and Warehousing Society. But they were not in a position to answer many questions. We gave them time till July 6 and the office has received the report. Meanwhile, Covid cases in the secretariat have delayed proceedings.

What is your demand regarding the issue?

Prima facie, the allegations by the complainant look serious. We urge the government to assess the complaint and initiate necessary action against the wrong-doers.

What is the extent of irregularities?

We are still receiving complaints. The magnitude of the irregularities has to be looked into.