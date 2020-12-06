The erosion of Karnataka's heritage, brick by brick

Encroached, vandalised or outright destroyed — the ‘protected monuments’ that are a vital part of Karnataka’s rich heritage whisper tales of their decline. Their custodians, however, have little idea of the extent of damage, let alone a plan for their revival.

With 506 historical structures, Karnataka is home to the second largest number of ‘centrally protected monuments’ under the jurisdiction of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), after Uttar Pradesh.

A further 844 monuments are under the aegis of the Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage (DAMH) in the state. Yet, the authorities seem to be helpless when it comes to preserving these historical structures.

The ASI has officially stated that 48 of 506 monuments in Karnataka have been encroached. A visit to some historic sites indicates that this might be an underestimation.

Take the case of Hampi, declared a world heritage site in 1986. Eighteen sadhus reside in Malyavanta Raghunath Temple, listed as a protected site by the ASI.



“I am the fourth generation Baba heading this Ashrama. Our forefathers used to live here even before the formation of ASI. Why should we vacate?” Padmanab Acharya, head of the ‘Ashrama’, says.

At Aihole, some 150 km west of Hampi, at least 40 of 120 protected monuments have been converted into houses, cattle sheds, and storerooms by villagers.

In Vijayapura, locals say that 78 of the 92 Adil Shahi monuments have been encroached.

In Kalaburagi, no action has been taken so far even after the High Court directed the district administration to evict over 200 families inside the Gulbarga Fort.

Some monuments have even ‘disappeared’ due to encroachment or development works.

U T Vijay, the Chief Scientific Officer of the Karnataka State Council for Science and Technology, recently led a project to digitally document the state’s heritage.