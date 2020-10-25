The trawlers' insatiable appetite

As per the Marine Census of 2010, Tamil Nadu had the third highest number of trawlers in the country, after Maharashtra and Gujarat. Sixty per cent of these trawlers were clustered in the area around the Palk Strait: Ramanathapuram, Nagapattinam and Kanyakumari.

The fishermen in Tamil Nadu use trawlers — dragging weighted nets along the sea floor — rampantly and Sri Lanka banned the boats, after fishermen from Rameswaram ventured into their seas, more so after the end of the war in 2009. This put them at direct conflict with the counterparts from northern parts of Sri Lanka who ventured into the sea after decades following the end of civil war. The island government said they had to ban trawlers because the catch that duly belongs to its fishermen from Northern areas are being "snatched" by those from Tamil Nadu.

Experts say the highly "unselective nature" of fishing using mechanised trawlers affect the plants on the seafloor and degrade the marine ecology of a region. The trawlers operating near the shore also damage the nets laid out by traditional fishermen and are accused of "taking away" the fish catch of these small-time fishermen.

“Trawling is actually an unselective method because non-target species also get into the net destroying the ecology. And after coming to the shore, fishermen discard these non-target species while taking only the catch that they can sell. This discarding leads to other problems," Pooja Kumar, Programme Coordinator at Coastal Resource Centre, Chennai, told DH.

Kumar said since the fish business is huge in India, the governments and fishermen should revisit their goals and find a sustainable method that ensures the betterment of the ocean and the fishermen who are dependent on it.

'Singled out unfairly'

However, fishermen ask why they are being "singled out" on the issue of destroying the ecology of the ocean while turning a blind eye to large-scale industries and government-run thermal plants that pollute the sea.

Nanjil P Ravi, spokesperson, National Union of Fishermen Association, said it was unfair to target the fishermen alone for all ecological problems of the ocean. "We are dependent on the ocean for our living. We know trawlers do harm the ecology, but what is the other option? Why not upgrade the infrastructure and allow us to do deep sea fishing? Instead of giving us alternatives, we are being blamed," he said.

The state government says there are 5,806 mechanised fishing boats in Tamil Nadu, most of which are engaged in trawling, a practice it admits has caused "depletion of its precious marine fishery resources," the impact of which could be irreversible.

Now, the government is implementing a scheme for the diversification of trawl fishing boats from the Palk Bay into deep sea fishing.

Out of the allotted subsidy of Rs 80 lakh, the Central government will sponsor 50 per cent of the unit cost, followed by the state government (20%), institutional financing (20%) and the rest will have to be borne by the beneficiary.

So far, 91 beneficiaries have been signed up for the project, and 22 deep sea fishing vessels have been allotted.