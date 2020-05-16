From 2004 to 2012, India was creating 7.5 million new non-agricultural jobs every year, while just two million people were entering the workforce each year.

In this period, the rapid growth of non-agricultural jobs enabled five million people to leave agriculture each year. The share of workers in agriculture had always been falling since 1973, but the absolute numbers had always been increasing, which led to stagnant productivity. The absolute numbers in agriculture fell after 2004, because non-agricultural jobs were being created fast.

Open unemployment has risen sharply from 2.2% in 2012 to 3.4% in 2015-16 to 3.7% in 2016-17 to 6.1 % in 2017-18 by the usual principal and subsidiary status of workers over the past year (Labour Bureau or NSSO data).

Youth (15-29 year olds) unemployment had tripled from 6% in 2012 to 18% in 2018. Rural unemployment has gone to 8.5% by current weekly status (in 2018).

Post-Covid, the unemployment rate has shot up to 24% in April 2020 (from 8.3% two years earlier), and again youth are the biggest sufferers. For the first time in 15 years, the numbers in agriculture rose, by 5 million.

India’s demographic dividend began in the early 1980s; it will end by 2040, when India will become an ageing society. The number of entrants into the labour force will increase at an accelerating pace from now till 2030, the labour force growth decelerating thereafter till 2040. Can India become rich before it grows old? That is the question facing policy-makers.

(The writer is Professor of Economics, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi)