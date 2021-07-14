Instagram brings Security Checkup feature for people to secure their accounts

Popular social media service provider Instagram has introduced a new security feature that will help people protect their accounts from getting hacked.

People whose accounts were previously compromised will see a prompt 'Security Checkup' on their Instagram app screen feature. There, users will get to see their login activity, review profile information.

Also, users will be asked to reconfirm their accounts that share login information and updating account recovery contact information such as phone number or email ID.

Instagram users have been advised to enable two-factor authentication (2FA) security to secure the account.

Here's how to enable 2FA on Instagram:

Step 1: Tap on the Instagram-user profile or your profile picture in the bottom right to go to the profile.

Step 2: Tap in the top right, then tap instagram>>Settings.

Step 3: Tap Security, then tap Two-Factor Authentication.

Step 4: Tap Get Started at the bottom.

Step 5: Choose the security method you want to add and follow the on-screen instructions.

Then, users will be asked to choose one of two security methods below:

1) Login codes from a third-party authentication app (such as Duo Mobile or Google Authenticator).

2) Text message (SMS) codes from your mobile phone.



The new Security Checkup prompt feature. Credit: Instagram



By enabling the 2FA security, users will have more control over the account and will immediately receive an alert via phone number/email, if unauthorized people attempt to login to the Instagram account from another device. Then, users can report it to Instagram and also change the password at any time.

Lately, more and more Instagram users are getting tricked to reveal their passwords through the Direct Message (DM) feature.

Be wary of the phishing techniques of hackers who use genuine-looking logos in the message to hoodwink users.

The company has warned users that Instagram do not communicate with subscribers through DM. It will send alert only through email. And also, Instagram never ask users to reveal their passwords.