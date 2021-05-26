Instagram Reels' creators to get monetary incentives soon

In a bid to cash in on Tiktok's ban in multiple countries, Instagram launched its own short-video sharing feature Reels in mid-2020. It got off to a really good start and to keep the momentum going, the Facebook-owned company added new features including Remix, an option for users to edit Reels videos created by friends.

Now, the company is planning to offer monetary benefits to top Reels creators. Independent app developer, Alessandro Paluzzi has uncovered a new feature - 'Bonuses' in the Instagram beta version.

Also, the company is expected to create multiple thresholds, wherein Reels creators will get paid more with passing each new level in terms of viewership, likes, shares and other metrics.

Even TikTok had a similar programme that allowed creators to earn lakhs of rupees. Before it got banned in June 2020, TikTok had more than 20 crore userbase in India, which accounted for 60 per cent of its global market share.

With monetary incentives, Instagram believes it can add more users to its fold and also retain the current users from straying to rival platforms such as YouTube Shorts.

