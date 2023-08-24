Intangible fencing and the future of a forest

The Bandipur Tiger Reserve (BTR) has been seeing steadily rising numbers of elephants and tigers, according to recent data. Initiatives such as the the nature education programme — 'Bandipur Yuva Mitra' are being taken up at the reserve this year to ensure the growth is sustainable and communities are involved in conservation.
The initiative is centred around building cordial relations between BTR and local people living on its fringes. The idea is for these communities to be able to protect Bandipur’s biodiversity in the long run, by acting as a form of ‘social fencing' around the reserve.
The programme has reached 3,700 people including 3,376 students, 221 teachers and 103 members and staff of gram panchayats since April.
The beneficiaries are from 136 villages around BTR.
Interestingly, 3,040 of them visited BTR for the first time, though they lived in villages within a distance of one km from the reserve boundary.
The communities live in Gundlupet and Chamarajanagar taluks of Chamarajanagar district and Nanjangud, Sargur and H D Kote taluks of Mysuru district.
Range of initiatives
Through this programme, BTR is providing field visits, free safaris, nature education and wildlife awareness to students and teachers of government schools. In addition, the programme includes reaching out to youths, farmers and gram panchayat members from forest fringes.
The sessions are designed to encourage the communities to explore, experience and understand BTR and its wildlife.
Bandipur Deputy Conservator of Forests P Ramesh Kumar says, “After Bandipur was declared a tiger reserve in 1973 and a national park in 1974, local people were restricted from entering BTR and were denied access to its forest resources. So local people and students were not exposed to the reserve. Most of them are not aware of the importance of its wildlife."
Changing perspectives
Further, he points out that there have been various forms of human-animal conflict. “Unless we get the support of local people on the fringes, it is a challenge to retain the success (of conservation),” Kumar adds.
In addition to developing a positive relationship, the programme will also help locals identify and appreciate local flora and fauna, he adds.
New perspective
"The programme has brought a sense of belonging among these Bandipur Yuva Mitras. They are now concerned about the protection of BTR and its wildlife," says Mohan Kumar, education officer and co-ordinator of the programme.
Nikitha, a Class 9 student of Karnataka Public School in Hangala, Gundlupet taluk, Chamarajanagar district, who visited BTR for the first time recently, says, “I always wondered why so many people, including foreigners, were visiting Bandipur. I never knew that so many varieties of animals and birds existed in BTR, near our own village. I have now realised, only if we conserve nature, we can survive.”
Swamy, a farmer from Mangala village, Gundlupet taluk, who attended the programme says, "Though we live so close to the forest, we did not have so much information about the measures to be taken in case wild animals enter our village."
H S Shivakumar, principal, Dr B R Ambedkar Residential School, Melukamanahalli, Gundlupet taluk, Chamarajanagar district says, “Field experience has enriched our children’s knowledge on natural wealth and its importance.”
Bandipur Yuva Mitra is conducted from Monday to Friday between 10 am to 5.45 pm. They have two dedicated buses, with a capacity of 30 people each. It has a dedicated team of staff including two drivers, two education officers and one coordinator.
Besides food, booklets on animals and birds are given to children. “In the next five years we plan to cover 800 government schools and colleges, and train 15,000 students and 100 teachers as Yuva Mitras each year,” says Ramesh.
Around 75% of them will be from Chamarajanagar and Mysuru districts, and the rest from government schools in other districts, he adds.