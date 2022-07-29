International Tiger Day: Wildlife photography aiding tiger awareness

Through the steam rising from my cup of tea, I notice a bus full of tourists exiting the gates of Ranthambore National Park. It's a beautiful evening, and the happiness and excited chatter from the vehicle confirm that they have seen a tiger in the wild.

Survivalist Bear Grylls may not have seen a royal Bengal tiger on his jungle expedition with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his show, but India's tiger population is thriving. Official figures point to a healthy 2976 big cats in the country, up significantly from the concerning figure of 1411 in 2006.

However, the road to tiger conservation has been laden with challenges.

Read | Government reiterates commitment to save tigers

Rehabilitating the human populace living in close proximity to inviolate spaces built for tiger conservation continues to be a tricky balance to maintain, according to Suyash Kesari, a wildlife presenter & filmmaker.

"The Supreme Court ruled for a 20-80 area division for tourism in tiger reserves in 2012. A decade has passed, and it needs to be re-evaluated," said Kesari, who has spent his childhood in the forests of central India and is an active voice on social media on conservation and poaching issues in Bandhavgadh.

"The 80 per cent area is regularly frequented by villagers, for grazing as well as other illegal activities and is less protected than the tourism zone in reality."

Armed with telephoto lenses and multiple cameras, photographers in camouflage flock to the popular tiger reserves every season. The impact of Covid came as a boon for tiger tourism in India as foreign tourists were scarce. The lure of the big cat is such that when bookings for safaris open for tiger reserves in Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Rajasthan, tickets sell like hot cakes.

NatureInFocus(NIF), a platform for wildlife photography and competitions, receives over 2000 tags on tiger photos daily on social media. Even a simple search on Instagram will turn up thousands of stunning images of Bengal tigers, shot by photographers of diverse age groups.

"Photos are crucial in the identification and monitoring of tigers; however, citizen photography does not add much value to the work," said Kalyan Varma, wildlife filmmaker and convenor at NatureInFocus. "It does help immensely in creating a mass level awareness about a tiger's beauty and behaviour to the large population who may never see one in the wild."

"India is the only country where tourists from all walks of life can afford a safari, unlike in Africa. The affordability factor is key to building a robust tourism framework," Varma explains.

While bad apples exist everywhere, most wildlife photographers are disciplined.

Gautam Pandey, Director of Riverbank Studios makes in-depth documentaries on the biodiversity of India and is behind some of the most notable films for National Geographic on wild cats.

"It is great that so many people are out there taking pictures as it creates momentum in the dialogue needed around issues about the state of wildlife. But there is a fine line between highlighting an issue for real and creating a social media post for popularity. The quantifiable impact is still missing in these photographic efforts," Pandey highlights.

"We have created a new category this year to encourage deeper storytelling, and we hope creators focus on the real conservation work that allows our tigers to roam wild and free; the men spending lonely nights at anti-poaching camps, the people who build waterholes and fill them, the workers who keep the forest clean and fire-free," said Varma.

Entry for the competition closes on July 31, 2022.

(Chandreyi Bandyopadhyay is an avid traveller, a writer and an independent marketing professional living in Goa)