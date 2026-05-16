Is it better to adopt pets or buy them?

<p><strong>Compassion matters</strong></p>.<p>It is better to adopt pets than to buy them from shops because the dogs and cats roaming aimlessly on the streets do not get good food or clean water. They are never cared for properly. All they want is a loving family that will never leave them, no matter what happens, so that they can live peacefully. But they cannot tell us how they feel.</p>.<p>Especially in India, some children hurt them for no reason at all, throwing stones at them for goodness knows why. Often, stray animals survive on spoiled food from trash cans and water from sewage channels. As a result, they develop diseases like rabies, plague, and many other illnesses that can cause death.</p>.<p>The pets in shops are usually well-groomed, cared for, and free from diseases. However, if we buy pets from shops, they may trust their caretakers more at first. On the other hand, adopted animals become very loyal and protect us if we are in danger.</p>.<p>Today, many people buy pets only because they are cute, while no one seems to care about stray animals. If a pet dog or cat saves you from burglars in the middle of the night, it protects one house. But stray animals often protect the whole street they live in. Many people do not adopt stray animals because they think they are ugly. But anyone who cares for stray animals is a hero in the eyes of the world.</p>.<p>— Mohammedsaad M Alavandi, 12</p>.<p>Gadag, Karnataka<br><br></p>.<p><strong>Care for strays</strong></p>.<p>Adopting a pet is a much better choice than buying one. There are so many dogs that have been abandoned and are just waiting for someone to care for them. When we adopt, we give them a second chance at a happy life. It is also more affordable, since adoption usually costs little to no money compared to buying a pet.</p>.<p>Abandoned dogs are not the same as stray dogs. Stray dogs are used to living on the streets and know how to survive. But abandoned dogs were once pets, so they are used to being fed on time, going for walks, and living comfortably in a home. Because of this, they often struggle to survive on the streets. They may not know how to find food or protect themselves.</p>.<p>On the other hand, buying a pet can be expensive and does not help solve the problem of homeless animals. Even though shop owners may take care of the dogs they sell, abandoned dogs are the ones that really need help. They have already experienced a good life, and it is hard for them to suddenly live without care and comfort.</p>.<p>In my opinion, adopting a dog is a kind and responsible decision. Instead of leaving these animals to suffer, we can give them love, care, and a safe place to live.</p>.<p>— K P Thanmay Gowda, 15</p>.<p>Shivamogga, Karnataka</p>.<p><strong>Save a life</strong></p>.<p>Adopting a pet is not just a choice; it is an act of kindness because when we adopt an animal, we save a life. We give them the warmth of a home, freedom, love, and the proper care they need.</p>.<p>Adoption provides a loving home for animals that have been abandoned, abused, or left to wander the streets. I would prefer and recommend that people adopt stray pets instead of purchasing them because animals are not meant for aesthetic purposes or as showpieces.</p>.<p>Many animals suffer from abuse, neglect, and confinement, which can have serious effects on their physical and mental health. In fact, certain selectively bred pets often face health issues. Some cats and dogs develop breathing difficulties, joint problems, or genetic disorders due to unnatural breeding practices. This shows how the business of buying and selling animals can sometimes prioritise appearance over well-being.</p>.<p>If more people choose to adopt animals living on the streets, the demand for buying pets will decrease, reducing exploitation and giving these animals a better life.</p>.<p>— Ruwaa Attar, 12</p>.<p>Gokak, Karnataka</p>