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Homespecials

Is it better to adopt pets or buy them?

Looks like our readers have spoken loud and clear! For Let’s Debate, we received many responses supporting adoption and none arguing for buying pets, which gladdens our heart. Here are some reader responses.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 19:42 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 19:42 IST
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