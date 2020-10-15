Is this India's Tesla? Viral video of driverless car in Tamil Nadu leaves netizens confused

A strange video of an old Fiat car cruising on a road without a driver behind the wheel has left many internet users perplexed. A man wearing a mask can be seen sitting on the passenger seat, and there is no one else in the vehicle.

In the short clip, the 'self-driving' Fiat can be seen changing lanes and expertly overtaking other vehicles, apparently without anyone controlling it.

The video was filmed by a man driving behind the car, who later shared it on Facebook with the caption: "How is this possible?"

Many have posted interesting theories as to how the vehicle was being driven.

Kannan says that it is a right-hand drive vehicle with a bench seat in the front, so the driver drove as per usual and simply moved to the left-hand side of the car.

"Tesla is coming to steal his technology," warns Brendan.

Another user said that the person returned from the USA!