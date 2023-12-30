It’s glitter and shine this party season

As the party season unfolds, there’s no denying the allure of glamour and sparkle. Embracing the festive spirit, Mumbai-based designer Nikhita Tandon takes centre-stage with a mesmerising collection that employs a pastel palette, setting the tone for a dazzling entrance into the New Year. Tandon’s expertise in evening wear is evident as she intricately weaves sequins and crystal embroidery into her creations, transforming each piece into a radiant masterpiece.
Meanwhile, Tanieya Khanuja steps into the limelight with her opulent gold ensembles. Known for her meticulous craftsmanship, Khanuja’s designs are a fusion of bold statements and impeccable tailoring. The gold hues exude luxury, ensuring wearers stand out at any soiree. Her creations are a celebration of sophistication, offering a perfect balance between modern aesthetics and traditional elegance.
Model: Maanasa Madhu
Designer: Tanieya Khanuja
What sets both designers apart is their ability to capture the youthful and captivating essence within their collections. Nikhita Tandon and Tanieya Khanuja bring a fresh perspective to evening wear, infusing it with an international appeal that resonates with fashion enthusiasts across borders. Their creations transcend cultural boundaries, making a mark on the global fashion scene.
Model: Amrutha Prashanth
Designer: Tanieya Khanuja
In conclusion, the glitter and shine of sequins and crystal embroidery take centre-stage this party season, thanks to the creativity of Nikhita Tandon and Tanieya Khanuja.
Model: Preeti Singh
Designer: Nikhita Tandon
As we bid farewell to the current year and welcome the new one, these designers pave the way for a stylish transition. Whether adorned with Tandon’s pastel collections or Khanuja’s golden marvels, you are sure to usher in the New Year with a sense of glamour and sophistication.