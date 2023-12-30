JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homespecials

It’s glitter and shine this party season

Fashion guru Prasad Bidapa looks at the trend in partywear as designers Nikhita Tandon and Tanieya Khanuja set the pace with their glittering creations
Last Updated 29 December 2023, 23:54 IST

Follow Us

As the party season unfolds, there’s no denying the allure of glamour and sparkle. Embracing the festive spirit, Mumbai-based designer Nikhita Tandon takes centre-stage with a mesmerising collection that employs a pastel palette, setting the tone for a dazzling entrance into the New Year. Tandon’s expertise in evening wear is evident as she intricately weaves sequins and crystal embroidery into her creations, transforming each piece into a radiant masterpiece.

Meanwhile, Tanieya Khanuja steps into the limelight with her opulent gold ensembles. Known for her meticulous craftsmanship, Khanuja’s designs are a fusion of bold statements and impeccable tailoring. The gold hues exude luxury, ensuring wearers stand out at any soiree. Her creations are a celebration of sophistication, offering a perfect balance between modern aesthetics and traditional elegance.

Tanieya Khanuja Model: Maanasa Madhu

Tanieya Khanuja Model: Maanasa Madhu

Courtesy: The Luxo Show Designer:

What sets both designers apart is their ability to capture the youthful and captivating essence within their collections. Nikhita Tandon and Tanieya Khanuja bring a fresh perspective to evening wear, infusing it with an international appeal that resonates with fashion enthusiasts across borders. Their creations transcend cultural boundaries, making a mark on the global fashion scene.

Tanieya Khanuja Model: Amrutha Prashanth

Tanieya Khanuja Model: Amrutha Prashanth

Courtesy: The Luxo Show Designer

In conclusion, the glitter and shine of sequins and crystal embroidery take centre-stage this party season, thanks to the creativity of Nikhita Tandon and Tanieya Khanuja.

Nikhita Tandon Model: Preeti Singh

Nikhita Tandon Model: Preeti Singh

Courtesy: The Luxo Show Designer

As we bid farewell to the current year and welcome the new one, these designers pave the way for a stylish transition. Whether adorned with Tandon’s pastel collections or Khanuja’s golden marvels, you are sure to usher in the New Year with a sense of glamour and sophistication.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 29 December 2023, 23:54 IST)
fashionSpecials

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT