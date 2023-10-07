Home
'It's a place that glows'

Last Updated 07 October 2023, 03:36 IST

Cosmic Space 

It’s a place that glows,

Where everything remains afloat.

So dreary and dark,

Full of perplexing thoughts!

From dust to hydrogen,

The stars became planets.

The big-bang remarked,

A new beginning of a lineage.

Chandrayaan or Mangalyaan,

All of the missions just to reach the enigmatic.

It is a place of wonders,

Where everything that happens is always miraculous!

Sahanaa D, 14
Bengaluru, Karnataka 

--------------

Outer Space

Space is a vast place

Of darkness and light

And everything it has

Is an endless sight

It’s peaceful and mysterious

Some secrets are scary but true But living in this universe

Is a wish come true

Nothing is more beautiful;

Nothing can beat space

We humans are polluting it,

Making it look like waste.

Diya Gautham, 11
Bengaluru,
Karnataka 

------------------------

A Walk Through the Space

Planets revolve around my eyes

Celestial rocks float and fly

Magical spheres hold us together

Eternal, this goes on and on!

Mysteries unfold day by day

The universe never fades away

This is a world vaster than we can see

It has begun to unravel its secrecy

What new galaxies to spot

What new wonders await

Thoughts cross my mind

With a glint in my eye!

Durgaa

Mundakana, 13
Bengaluru, Karnataka

(Published 07 October 2023, 03:36 IST)
