'It's a place that glows'
Cosmic Space
It’s a place that glows,
Where everything remains afloat.
So dreary and dark,
Full of perplexing thoughts!
From dust to hydrogen,
The stars became planets.
The big-bang remarked,
A new beginning of a lineage.
Chandrayaan or Mangalyaan,
All of the missions just to reach the enigmatic.
It is a place of wonders,
Where everything that happens is always miraculous!
Sahanaa D, 14
Bengaluru, Karnataka
--------------
Outer Space
Space is a vast place
Of darkness and light
And everything it has
Is an endless sight
It’s peaceful and mysterious
Some secrets are scary but true But living in this universe
Is a wish come true
Nothing is more beautiful;
Nothing can beat space
We humans are polluting it,
Making it look like waste.
Diya Gautham, 11
Bengaluru,
Karnataka
------------------------
A Walk Through the Space
Planets revolve around my eyes
Celestial rocks float and fly
Magical spheres hold us together
Eternal, this goes on and on!
Mysteries unfold day by day
The universe never fades away
This is a world vaster than we can see
It has begun to unravel its secrecy
What new galaxies to spot
What new wonders await
Thoughts cross my mind
With a glint in my eye!
Durgaa
Mundakana, 13
Bengaluru, Karnataka