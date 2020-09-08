It's Official! Apple Event 2020 happening on this date

Since the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak in early 2020, there have been lots of speculations on Apple may postpone the annual fall event in September to unveil new products Now, the world's most valuable technology company has finally put a stop to the rumours by announcing the event date.

The American firm is slated to host the special Apple Event at 10:00 am PDT (10:30 pm OST) on September 15 at the Steve Jobs Theater, 1 Infinite Loop HQ, Cupertino. However, thanks to the continued prevalence of coronavirus, it will be an online-only programme. Apple fans and media can catch the live action on Apple Events page.

Here's what to expect at Apple Event 2020:

As per the latest reports, Apple is expected to announce the new line of the Watch Series 6 and iPad Air 4.

Apple is expected to announce two new versions of Watch-- one premium Watch Series 6 and an affordable Watch on the lines of iPhone SE (2020).

The high-end Apple Watch Series 6 is expected to boast improved Fall Detection sensor, SpO2 blood-oxygen-level reader, sleep tracker, and better battery life.

Whereas the new iPad Air (4th gen) is expected come with iPad Pro's design and is said to have a uniform bezel around the edge and probably lose fingerprint sensor, and in that place, come with Face ID and an upgraded processor.

Besides the hardware, Apple will also formally release the new iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7 and macOS Big Sur to all the eligible devices.

However, Apple won't be announcing the new iPhone 12 series just yet. Instead, the company is expected to hold another event next month around the second week.

Apple is said to launch not three but four new iPhones next month. Rumour has it that the company will offer the generic iPhone model in two sizes-- new 5.4-inch screen and 6.1-inch-- called as iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max.

On the other hand, the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max models will be upgraded with bigger displays-- 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch, compared to the predecessors-- iPhone 11 and 11 Pro Max, which come in from 5.4-inch and 6.5-inch-- sizes, respectively.

All the iPhone 12 series models are said to come with OLED-based screens and will be powered by Apple A14 Bionic with iOS 14. The iPhone 12 and 12 Max are said to come with improved dual-camera compared to the iPhone 11.

Whereas the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max are expected to come with triple 16MP cameras in addition to an extra LiDAR sensor seen in the iPad Pro 2020 series.

Due to Covid-19 induced constraints on the supply chain, iPhone 12 and 12 Pro series are expected to be made available for purchase in different timelines. The generic iPhone 12 series will be released in October, while the iPhone 12 Pro series is likely to hit stores only in November.

