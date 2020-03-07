James Bond to sport Nokia 5G phone in No Time To Die movie

HMD Global Oy earlier in the month announced to host a product launch event in London on March 19 and now, it has come to light that the Nokia-branded 5G phone will be featured in the Bond movie series coming later this year.

Historically, particularly in the last couple of decades, Bond films have shown the protagonists and other supporting characters using Sony Ericsson mobiles and cameras. For instance, in the 2002-movie Die Another Day, James Bond (played by Pierce Brosnan) was shown using the Sony Ericsson T68i.

Fast forward to 2015, last Bond movie Spectre featured 007-agent (played by Daniel Craig) using the flagship Sony Xperia Z4.

Now, in the latest movie No Time To Die from the Bond franchise, Craig will be sporting a Nokia phone with 5G cellular support.

Even the 00-agent Nomi, played by Lashana Lynch will also be using the new Nokia phone, confirmed HMD Global, the official Nokia phone licensee.

The company says the new Bond movie will also feature old phones Nokia 7.2 and 3310 series as well.

Must read | Nokia 7.2 review: Reliable mid-range Android One phone

HMD Global has announced that it has plans to release a special No Time To Die trailer on March 8 and fans can expect the Bond movie characters using the Nokia phones.

It can be noted that No Time To Die was slated to hit theaters in April, but due to the coronavirus outbreak worldwide, it has been postponed to November 2020.

No Time To Wait. We have something very special lined up for you. #nokiamobilelive pic.twitter.com/xQAZWok0v6 — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) March 3, 2020

However, fans and tech critics will be able to get to see the new phone, understood to be the Nokia 8.2 on March 19. It is said to come with 5G cellular network support (dual-mode SA and NSA).

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.